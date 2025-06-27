wrestling / News

Spoilers From WWE Main Event Taping

June 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE taped matches for Main Event before Smackdown in Saudi Arabia, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Roxanne Perez def. B-Fab

* Los Garzas def. Fraxiom

