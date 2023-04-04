wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

April 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per ProWrestling.net:

* Rick Boogs def. Cedric Alexander

* Bronson Reed def. Dexter Lumis

