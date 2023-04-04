wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
April 3, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per ProWrestling.net:
* Rick Boogs def. Cedric Alexander
* Bronson Reed def. Dexter Lumis
More Trending Stories
- More On WWE Sale to Endeavor: Vince McMahon’s Creative Role, What Talent Have Been Told
- Vince McMahon Says That He Owns Up To All of His Mistakes, Says WWE Would Have Sold Even if Scandal Didn’t Happen
- More On WWE Sale to Endeavor: How Much Triple H Made, New Stock Symbol, More
- Details On Finish To Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, How Long Ago It Was Planned, More