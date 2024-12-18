Spoilers For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE taped matches for next week’s episode of NXT on Tuesday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per Throwback on Twitter and Fightful:

* Stephanie Vaquer def. Cora Jade

* Kelani Jordan attacks Cora Jade with a kendo stick.

* Heritage Cup Match: Lexis King def. Charlie Dempsey after William Regal hit Dempsey with brass knuckles.

* The Unholy Union def. Jazmyn Nyx & Jacy Jayne after Kayden Carter and Katana Chance showed up to stop Fallon Henley from interfering.

* Ashante “Thee” Adonis def. Dion Lennox

* Trick Williams vs. Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe for the NXT Championship was announced for New Year’s Evil.

* NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: OTM def. Myles Borne & Tavion Heights, Hank & Tank, and Stacks Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino