Spoilers For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE taped matches after tonight’s NXT for next week’s episode, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the full results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne def. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson. Fallon looked like her nose was busted open but she got cleaned up and finished the match.

* Karmen Petrovic def. Izzi Dame

* Stacks” Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino & Adriana Rizzo def. No Quarter Catch Club. Two men in sports suits came down to talk to Tony D’Angelo mid-match and he went to the back.

* A face-off between Zach Wentz and Wes Lee took place

* Kelani Jordan called out Wendy Choo, but she instead sent someone else to the ring in Rosemary from TNA.

* Kelani Jordan def. Rosemary. Choo attacked Jordan post-match and left her laying.

* Brooks Jensen def. Malik Blade.

* Joe Coffey def. Je’von Evans after Mark Coffey interfered.

* Joe Hendry held a concert and performed a song about Ethan Page. Page came down and tried to speak but the crowd sang over him. He managed to get his promo out and Ava came down to announce that a special guest referee had been appointed due to Page’s disrespect for Hendry. Trick Williams was revealed as the referee. Page attacked Hendry but got hit with the Standing Ovation, and he pinned Page as Trick counted.