Spoilers For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the spoilers are online. You can see spoilers below, via PWInsider:

* Lainey Reid def. Carlee Bright

* Oro Mensah def. Niko Vance

* Dani Palmer def. Kali Armstrong

* Dion Lennox, Cutler James, and Shiloh Hill def. Gallus