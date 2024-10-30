wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up
October 29, 2024 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the spoilers are online. You can see spoilers below, via PWInsider:
* Lainey Reid def. Carlee Bright
* Oro Mensah def. Niko Vance
* Dani Palmer def. Kali Armstrong
* Dion Lennox, Cutler James, and Shiloh Hill def. Gallus
More Trending Stories
- AJ Styles Says He Made Decision Not To Go Into TNA Hall Of Fame, Not WWE
- Latest On The Rock’s Potential WWE Appearances, When Bad Blood Was Set
- Shelton Benjamin Recalls Shoot Wrestling Daniel Puder, Vince McMahon Yelling At Him Over It
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why WWE Didn’t Announce His Final Match In Advance