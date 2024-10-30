wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up

October 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo spoilers Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the spoilers are online. You can see spoilers below, via PWInsider:

* Lainey Reid def. Carlee Bright
* Oro Mensah def. Niko Vance
* Dani Palmer def. Kali Armstrong
* Dion Lennox, Cutler James, and Shiloh Hill def. Gallus

