wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s Episode of WWE NXT Level Up

July 26, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Level Up Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped a new episode of NXT Level Up last night before that night’s episode of NXT, with three matches overall. You can find results below, via PWInsider:

* Damon Kemp def. Ikemen Jiro
* Ivy Nile def. Karmen Petrovic
* Duke Hudson def. Luca Crusifino

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading