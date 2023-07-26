wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s Episode of WWE NXT Level Up
July 26, 2023
WWE taped a new episode of NXT Level Up last night before that night’s episode of NXT, with three matches overall. You can find results below, via PWInsider:
* Damon Kemp def. Ikemen Jiro
* Ivy Nile def. Karmen Petrovic
* Duke Hudson def. Luca Crusifino
