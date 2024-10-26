Spoilers For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE taped next week’s episode of Smackdown after Friday night’s taping, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, which took place due to WWE heading to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel next Saturday, per PWInsider:

* The Street Profits def. Pretty Deadly

* IYO SKY def. Bianca Belair, Lash Legend & Piper Niven

* Liv Morgan and Nia Jax faced off ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel for the Crown Jewel Women’s Championhip. Jax vowed to win the title which led to Morgan and Dominik Mysterio coming out. The two went back and forth on the mic and Morgan pointed out that she beat Jax the last time they competed Tiffany Stratton came out and vowed to cash in Money in the Bank at Crown Jewel and teased cashing in on Morgan, which led to a back and forth before Stratton nailed Morgan.

* Nick Aldis came and said Morgan would be facing Stratton.

* Liv Morgan def. Tiffany Stratton. Jax took out Morgan after the match.

* Naomi & Bayley def. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

* Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso appeared for an in-ring segment and Jimmy told Reigns to drop his beef with Jey Uso. He said he squashed his and is asking Reigns to do the same because they need to be strong or they will lose at Crown Jewel. Reigns went to speak but Jey came out and said he took the match to get back at Sikoa. He said the family isn’t yet fully fixed and he hasn’t forgotten what they did to him, but he showed up because that’s what family does. Jey said they are all equals and can run things together the way they used to. Jey said that if he’s treated with even a little disrespect he’s gone, and Reigns can walk if he doesn’t like it or they can stand together. Reigns took the mic and said “Yeet” and they all stood together.

* Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio in a dark match.

* Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton def. Gunther & Ludvig Kaiser