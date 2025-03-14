Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE Smackdown for 3-14-25 aired early overseas due to its taking place in Spain, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below from the taping, per Fightful. We’ll have live coverage at the usual time at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on USA Network.

* LA Knight cut a promo about the Smackdown taking place in Barcelona for the first time when Jimmy Uso interrupted and said he wanted to challenge Knight to a US Championship match at WrestleMania. Solo Sikoa’s bloodline interrupted and Sikoa said Jacob Fatu should get a title shot because Knight stole the pinfall to win the title. The Bloodline attacked but Braun Strowman made the save and a match was made for the show.

* LA Knight, Jimmy Uso & Braun Strowman def. The Bloodline. Sikoa attacked Strowman after the match and Fatu hit two moonsaults on Strowman before putting him through the ringside barricade.

* Jade Cargill was interviewed about her attack and said she remembered being pushed into the car and saw Naomi run away. She said she didn’t know how she could trust anyone after that. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan showed up and mocked Cargill, who challenged Morgan to a match next week.

* Charlotte Flair def. B-Fab. Tiffany Stratton and Flair brawled after the match and were separated by security.

* A vignette for Drew McIntyre aired that saw him talk about being frustrated over the past year and vowed to make sure no one takes anything from him again.

* The Miz hosted Miz TV with Cody Rhodes. Miz said that he was only there for hard-hitting questions and Rhodes attacked Miz, saying he only wanted to speak to John Cena and hoped to see him in Belgium on Raw.

* Damian Priest asked Nick Aldis where Drew McIntyre was and got a match with Shinsuke Nakamura.

* Damian Priest def. Shinsuke Nakamura by DQ when McIntyre attacked Priest. McIntyre gouged Priest’s eyes and Nakamura hit the Kinshasa on Priest.

* Randy Orton def. Carmelo Hayes

* Gunther def. Axiom and choked him out post-match.

* Paul Heyman cut a promo declaring today Roman Reigns Day in honor of WWE 2K25’s release and said Reigns be on Smackdown next week in Italy.

* Gunther spoke with Jimmy Uso backstage and told him to tell Jey not to face him, as he would drop Jey.

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits def. #DIY