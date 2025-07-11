Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Some late spoilers have been revealed for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider has posted a few spoilers for tonight’s show, which is the go-home show for Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Evolution.

The site notes that Trish Stratus is backstage at tonight’s show and will be appearing on tonight’s show as she prepares to battle Tiffany Stratton at Evolution on Sunday. In addition, several Raw stars are there to work dark matches in Gunther, Jey Uso and Sheamus.

It is also noted that NXT’s Sol Ruca will be working a match on tonight’s Smackdown, making her main roster debut. Ruca is defending her NXT Women’s North American Championship against Izzi Dame at NXT Great American Bash and then taking part in the women’s battle royal at Evolution.

Finally, the site notes that Jelly Roll, who is appearing on tonight’s show, will be setting up a tag team match for WWE Summerslam and will team with Randy Orton at the August PPV.