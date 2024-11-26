Spokesperson For Janel Grant Comments On Lawsuit Stay Expiring Next Month, US Attorney Resignation

Janel Grants’ spokesperson has issued a statement on the stay in her lawsuit against Vince McMahon expiring days before US Attorney Damien Williams’ resignation. As you undoubtedly know, Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon, WWE and John Laurinaitis in January accusing McMahon of sexual trafficking and assault, which led to McMahon’s exit from WWE. That lawsuit was filed in Southern District of New York and has been on pause while a federal investigation is conducted into McMahon.

Williams, the US Attorney for the district, announced on Monday that he intends to resign his position effective December 13th. Edward Y. Kim, who currently serves as Deputy United States Attorney, will become the Acting United States Attorney upon his departure.

A spokesperson for Grant wrote on Twitter:

“The stay on Janel Grant’s case will expire on Dec. 11th. Before he leaves, we hope Damian Williams will hold @VinceMcMahon & @JohnLaurinaitis accountable to the fullest extent of the law for the abuse Janel endured. She deserves her day in court.”