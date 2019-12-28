wrestling / News
Sports Illustrated Ranks Top 10 Male Wrestlers of the Year: Jon Moxley Tops the List
– Sports Illustrated and Justin Barrasso revealed their list for the Top 10 Male Wrestlers of the Year. AEW star and former WWE Superstar and World champion Jon Moxley topped the list and was ranked Male Wrestler of the Year for 2019. You can check out that list below:
10. Nick Gage
9. Kofi Kingston
8. Will Ospreay
7. Kota Ibushi
6. Kenny Omega
5. Chris Jericho
4. Tie: Kazuchika Okada and Seth Rollins
3. Cody Rhodes
2. Adam Cole
1. Wrestler of the Year: Jon Moxley
