Sports Star Spotted In Philadelphia Ahead of Wrestlemania 40
April 4, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, WWE reached out to recently retired Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce about a possible appearance at Wrestlemania 40. PWInsider reports that Kelce has been spotted in Philadelphia ahead of this weekend’s two-night event.
One source hinted that if Kelce is taking part on this weekend’s festivities, he may be doing something physical in the ring.
