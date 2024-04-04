wrestling / News

Sports Star Spotted In Philadelphia Ahead of Wrestlemania 40

April 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 40 Logo Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE reached out to recently retired Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce about a possible appearance at Wrestlemania 40. PWInsider reports that Kelce has been spotted in Philadelphia ahead of this weekend’s two-night event.

One source hinted that if Kelce is taking part on this weekend’s festivities, he may be doing something physical in the ring.

