‘Spyder’ Nate Webb Announces Indefinite Hiatus From Wrestling

In a post on Twitter, wrestling veteran ‘Spyder’ Nate Webb announced that he is taking an indefinite hiatus from wrestling, thanking his fans. Webb has been in wrestling for almost twenty years, making appearances for IWA Mid-South, CZW, Wrestling Society X and GCW.

He wrote: “My body, mind, and soul are beaten down to an extreme extent. I am stepping away from active wrestling indefinitely. Thank you to everyone that has kept me going for so long! I love you all and hope to get back to normal. Much love and bless you all!”