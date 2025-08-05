wrestling / News
Spyder Nate Webb Cleared To Return To Ring
August 5, 2025 | Posted by
Spyder Nate Webb is ready to wrestle again, announcing he’s been cleared to return to the ring. Webb announced in October that he would be out of action after suffering as broken leg during a match. He posted to Twitter on Tuesday morning that he’s been cleared to compete, succinctly writing:
“I’ve been cleared to wrestle!!!”
No word on when Webb might next wrestle at this time.
