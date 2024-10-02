Spyder Nate Webb Undergoing Surgery To Fix Broken Bone

Spyder Nate Webb will be out of action for a while, as he’s undergoing surgery for a broken bone suffered during a match. The independent star posted to his Twitter account to note that he suffered his first bone break in 25 and a half years in a match and is undergoing surgery today.

Webb wrote:

“Had another x-ray. Turns out its worse than originally thought. I’m going to need surgery.”

He confirmed in replies that it happened during a match. Webb’s last bout was at GCW Don’t Tell Me What To Do in July against Broski Jimmy. No word on a return window at this time.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Webb for a quick and full recovery.