Various News: Squared Circle Sirens Shuts Down Following Casey Michael’s Passing, Stardom Announces Tag Title Match
– Following the untimely passing of founder Casey Michael, Squared Circle Sirens is shutting down. The women’s wrestling news site posted a message on Twitter on Monday announcing that they would be ceasing operations, noting that “Squared Circle Sirens was Casey’s baby, and we feel that the legacy of the website should rest with Casey.”
Michael passed away on September 2nd at the age of 26 after his second liver bowel transplant. A GoFundMe has been set up for his family to help pay for funeral costs and medical bills; you can donate here.
– Stardom has announced a Goddesses of Stardom Tag Team Championship match for their Yokohama Cinderella show on October 3rd. Champions Utami Hayashishita and Saya Kamitani will defend the titles againstr Himeka & Maika, as you can see below:
