St. Louis Anarchy Postpones Event Due to COVID-19 Concerns

St. Louis Anarchy is postponing their planned event for this Friday after concerns about COVID-19 infection. The company announced on Twitter on Wednesday that they are postponing the event after someone that much of the roster had contact with tested positive.

The company will still run their planned events on October 23rd, October 30th, and November 7th, and promised to “make good” on all tickets purchased for the event. You can see the full posts below:

“This afternoon I learned of a positive Covid-19 test from someone that a great deal of our roster was around this past weekend. Due to that we will be doing the responsible thing and be postponing Fridays event. We also unfortunately will be ending the Spirit of Spaulding Blocks as in these times it’s impossible to do them. We will run October 23rd as planned and then will be running Friday October 30th and Saturday November 7th. I’m as mad and frustrated as all of you, I’ll make good on all tickets bought. I will continue to be responsible.”