St-Pierre’s NXT Takeover: War Games II Review  

Quick word on the status of my PWG Threemendous V review. For the two of my readers who care, the review isn’t coming around any time soon. I had it 90% done before my laptop basically imploded on itself, and it wasn’t a good enough show to go back through and re-review everything… so I’m just skipping it. I will give short thoughts about it on my BOLA review so I can at least have some continuity. Sorry about it though, and hopefully this Takeover review (after months of not doing one) will suffice!

As for the event we’re here to talk about, I’m as excited for it as an NXT fanboy could be. I thought last year’s War Games was a fantastic show overall, featuring the Velveteen Dream’s coming-out party in his match with Aleister Black, the coronation of Andrade Almas, and an uber exciting (if convoluted) edition of its namesake, War Games. The storyline build going into the follow-up is remarkably better though, as I think NXT’s weekly show is the best it’s ever been. I think Johnny Gargano’s descent into madness has been well-crafted, Tommaso Ciampa’s title reign is just as loathsome as you would imagine, The Undisputed Era continues to carry the show with its antics, and the impending rise of new talents like Keith Lee and Matt Riddle only bode for a better future. The card crafted for this event specifically has tons of potential, even in its abridged form with Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno being criminally left off of the card. Let’s get into it.

We are LIVE from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Your hosts are Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson.

MATT RIDDLE comes out, which surprises the announcers given he was originally supposed to wrestle Kassius Ohno on the next NXT TV episode. The way he’s dressed makes it appear he’s going to wrestle however, and he takes the mic. He says he’s indeed not scheduled to work tonight, but he calls out Ohno anyway and I guess we’re doing this now. Ohno comes out with a microphone of his own and accepts…

Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno

Here we go!

Ohno charges, but runs into a jumping knee for the quick three count! N/A Bascially the Trent Seven/Riddle finish from last year’s PROGRESS SSS16, and despite the fact that it’s a bummer we don’t get a fleshed out Takeover outing between these two, it works out as the crowd got to see Riddle do his thing and make a big wave on his first Takeover appearance. Hopefully we’ll still get to see these two have it out proper on the TV show though as it would be criminal to not let a wider audience see their chemistry.

2/3 Falls for the NXT Women’s Title: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane

Probably the most undercooked build of the matches on the card, but with two of the more magnetizing personalities in the women’s division, that’s not much of an issue. These two girls unfortunately had to be caught in the nauseating condescension of the Evolution PPV and thus didn’t have the best environment to have the title change that led to this match… but given Shayna’s remarked improvement every tine she sees a ring and Kairi Sane’s remarked greatness, the 2/3 Falls stipulation should serve them beautifully if given the correct time allocation.

Kairi jumps Shayna immediately and runs wild, hitting a pair of running Blockbusters to put the Queen of Spades on rollerskates. Kairi gives her a Sliding D to the floor, and another forearm lands off of the apron. Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke jump Kairi as Shayna fakes an injury, allowing Shayna to lock on the Kurifuda Clutch for the first fall in 3 minutes. 1-0 Shayna Baszler.

Shayna nearly gets the second fall with a jumping knee, but Kairi kicks out. Shayna puts in the Clutch again, but this time Kairi is able to find the ropes. Shayna turns it into an Achilles Lock and uses it as a vehicle to give poor Kairi a stomp to the face, complete with the PRIDE FC reference from Mauro on commentary. Kairi tries a pair of rollups to catch a quick one on Baszler, who is able to escape the predicaments. Kairi is under water and just starts swinging for the fences at Shayna, who bowls her over with a lariat instead. Shayna takes her out to the apron where she tries a suplex, but Kairi COUNTERS INTO A BRAINBUSTER ON THE APRON~! That was nasty. Kairi goes up top and comes out on top of all three women with AN IN-SANE ELBOW~! ONE MORE IN THE RING! Kairi Sane wins the second fall in 10 minutes.

Sane keeps bringing the pain in the ring with a trio of Spears and a Backfist, but Baszler avoids another elbow and catches her on the top rope. Baszler intercepts her and looks for a Gutwrench Superplex, but Kairi counters out with a Sunset Powerbomb for a big nearfall. Kairi struggles for an Alabama Slam, and Shayna’s cronies Duke and Shafir interfere again… only for Dakota Kai to run out and attempt to save the day… and here comes IO SHIRAI~! ORIHARA MOONSAULT FROM SHIRAI! INSANE ELBOW FROM KAIRI ON SHAYNA… COUNTERED INTO A CRUCIFIX PIN! Shayna retains her title in 14 minutes. *** I said this match would serve both women well if given the proper time, and I guess I forgot to knock on wood as I’ve come away pretty underwhelmed. I expect a certain level of finesse from the NXT creative team and while some of the interference clearly created moments of significance, that’s really all this match had going for it. Seeing the 2/3 Falls label on this match – especially within NXT which actually has competent booking – would give you the idea that this match will settle a score between two long-term rivals. Instead, it just ended up setting up angles for the weekly TV show rather than adding to the rivalry. A 14 minute 2/3 Falls match is the sort of stuff I expect from 2007-2011 TNA rather than the normally airtight NXT. The Io Shiari cameo was fun and had a purpose so I doubt they just threw all this stuff at the wall for no reason, but as a stipulation match I can’t really get behind something this hollow. With that being said, the quick falls at least came logically rather than for the sake of it. Adding that with the entertaining clip they wrestled at, there’s still some fun to be had here regardless of my issues with its booking and structure. You can’t win ’em all I suppose.

Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black

I’ve read a few differing opinions on this storyline as a whole, but I view this entire Johnny Gargano saga as an enormous positive. It’s a simple story of emotional turmoil taking hold of a very vulnerable person, and it makes for an interesting bit of psychology when he wrestles. The fans know he’s a good guy at heart, but the wars with Tommaso Ciampa have turned him into a similar caricature. He just happened to take out that emotional turmoil on Aleister Black to get another chance at Tommaso alone, and it ended up backfiring for him. It’s great stuff and add on the very real possibility that this could be a Match of the Year candidate, there’s a ton to look forward here.

Johnny opens with a bitch slap, and that proves foolish as Black bumrushes him. Gargano parries some Black strikes and transitions that right into a hilarious criss-cross taunt. Gargano turns THAT into his rolling kick in a cool little sequence. Gargano telegraphs the fake-out Quebrada that Black does and uses the opportunity to stomp a mudhole in him. Gargano now tries to mat-wrestle Black, keeping him grounded as much as he can early on. Black is finally able to get Gargano out of the ring long enough for a Tope Con Hilo, and he begins to take control for the first time in the match. He hits a barrage of knees and kicks before coming down with a proper Quebrada for a two count. Black misses the Triangle Moonsault, and Gargano uses that to hit his wife’s awesome Tope DDT! He follows with a slingshot DDT in the ring for a close two count. They duke it out in the center of the ring, where Gargano hits a Reverse Rana… RIGHT INTO A BUSAIKU KNEE FROM BLACK! Gargano slingshots in for a spear… RIGHT INTO A KNEE! SPRINGBOARD METORA FROM BLACK! GERMAN SUPLEX! GARGANO KICKS OUT! Gargano hits a Discus Lariat out of a kick attempt… and the GARGA-NO ESCAPE! LAWN DART FROM GARGANO! GARGANO BRINGS HIM UP BY THE FOOT LIKE ALEISTER! DIY SUPERKICK~! ALEISTER CRISS-CROSSES AND TELLS HIM TO BRING IT~! HE TRIES THE CIAMPA KNEE! ALEISTER DODGES! RUNNING KNEE FROM JOHNNY~! BLACK KICKS OUT!! That was awesome. They trade shots in the center of the ring until Gargano chucks Black out of the ring mid-springboard before trying a Tope Suicida… that BLACK COUNTERS WITH A KNEE IN MID-AIR! Gargano tries begging off in the ring, and even tries to apologize. He asks Black to hit him with Black Mass… COUNTERED INTO A ROLLUP! FOR 2! RIGHT IN GARGA-NO ESCAPE~! ROLLED INTO THE CENTER OF THE RING! COUNTERED INTO A ROLLUP! SPINNING KNEE FROM BLACK! ALEISTER EXPOSES THE KNEE! BICYCLE KNEE… AND HE KEEPS JOHNNY UP WITH THE FOOT! BLACK MASS!!!!! HE HOLDS GARGANO UP!!!! BLACK MASS AGAIN~! ONE, TWO, THREE! Aleister Black gets his revenge. ****1/2 This will surprise many of you to hear, but a 20 minute wrestling match between Johnny Gargano and Aleister Black ended up being incredible. I think it was just a notch below the first Gargano/Ciampa match in terms of pure excitement, but the storytelling here was still off-the-charts. I don’t think a lot of people have been exposed to Johnny Gargano’s heel work, but the guy can really do it all. He was absolutely phenomenal between the ropes here, going against all of his previous values as a human and just bringing a different attitude to the man he feels he did nothing wrong to. He’s been beaten down emotionally and mentally and his obsession with his former partner has bled into his psyche overall, and despite an incredible effort, he just didn’t have the focus to beat a revenge-fueled Aleister Black. Not only did this match get over the increasing instability of Johnny Gargano, but it made Aleister Black look like a man possessed. After all, the guy would still be NXT Champ had it not been for Johnny’s mistake. The result of this match, and its very emphatic finish, only proves that. Aleister’s very controlled movements and pauses for effect continue to be some of the most unique bits of psychology on the whole roster. He wrestles like no one on the roster and in the land of an increasingly homogenized WWE with no individuality, he shines as bright as one could. His explosiveness makes him the perfect babyface in situations like these, and the brutality of his strikes made his vengeance on Gargano even sweeter. Overall, I’m very happy to report my expectations of a Match of the Year candidate were met with aplomb, and you should go out of your way to watch this at any cost. It’s worth your $9.99 for the Network alone. Johnny Gargano’s unbelievable year continues, and Aleister Black continues to be the superstar he’s been since I first laid my eyes on him.

NXT Title: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Velveteen Dream

This is the first real match Tommaso has had since returning that hasn’t been under the veil of his feud with Johnny Gargano, and it’s a natural fit when you think of the personalities involved. Tommaso Ciampa is probably one of the msot over heels in the entire business off the heels (ha) of the aforementioned Gargano rivalry, and while the guy is a tad inconsistent in the ring, Velveteen Dream is one of the most irresistably charming personalities you’re going to see. I’m interested in seeing how they mesh in the ring, but both men always deliver on the big stage so I’d hardly say I’m pessimistic.

Velveteen comes out dressed as Hollywood Hogan which is… unfortunate. It’s a slower start for these men early, and Dream is the superior man on the mat in the opening minutes. Ciampa tries to go after Dream’s headband, so Velveteen kisses his belt in response. Tommaso’s clumsy run after his precious belt is great, great stuff. Dream finally gets his headband back on and goes to drop the leg, but Ciampa scoots to the floor instead. Dream pays no mind and dives down with an axe handle, but he goes to the well once too many times and nearly dies after Ciampa shoves him to the floor. Ciampa knocks Dream goofy with a running knee in the corner before throwing him back outside, hanging him off of the announce table for another one. Dream fires back and finally drops the leg, and he caps a trio of leg drops off with a Spinebuster for a two count. Dream goes after the bad knee now, and he pulls out the RING POST FIGURE FOUR~! which earns a cheeky tap-out from Ciampa before Dream locks in the Figure Four proper in the ring. Speaking of Bret Hart moves, Velveteen suplexes Ciampa over the top rope. Dream throws Ciampa back inside at 9, but Ciampa tries a rollup with the tights… only for the referee to catch it! SUPERKICK FROM DREAM! DEATH VALLEY BOMB! CIAMPA KICKS OUT! Ciampa escapes a second DVB, and catches Dream with a knee in mid-air for two. PROJECT CIAMPA! DREAM KICKS OUT! Ciampa just grabs his title and tries to use it, but Velveteen rolls him up for two. ROLLING DDT ON THE TITLE~! CIAMPA KICKS OUT! PURPLE RAINMAKER EATS THE FOOT! HANGING DDT FROM CIAMPA! DREAM KICKS OUT! Is this referee allergic to hitting the mat or something? Dude is barely making contact. Ciampa goes to the floor trying to pull up the mat… for a HANGING DDT ON THE CONCRETE… COUNTERED TO A SPEAR OVER THE ANNOUNCE TABLE! TOMMASO SWINGS AT MAURO RANALLO… RIGHT INTO A DEATH VALLEY BOMB ON THE FLOOR! PURPLE RAINMAKERRRRR!!!! TOMMASO KICKS OUT!!!! PURPLE RAINMAKER ON THE APRON MISSES~! HANGING DDT ON THE METAL PARTITION BETWEEN THE RINGS!! Tommaso Ciampa retains. ****1/2 Was that ever an overachiever or what? I know I stated earlier that this match wasn’t the guaranteed killer that say, Black vs. Gargano would be, but I’ll be damned if this wasn’t one of the most purely entertaining matches I’ve seen all year. I think the match itself suffered a bit from some sloppiness here and there, but even the unrefined Velveteen Dream gave one incredible superstar performance tonight. This guy has unlimited potential and I think this was the first time that I’ve truly thought he was a main event talent. He was unbelievable in this match and he hits the perfect notes as a babyface. The dude has taken a potentially goofy gimmick and cultivated a creatively lucrative act that has exceeded my expectations beyond belief. Not only has he come into his own as a personality, but he shows unbelievable improvement every time he finds himself in a big match. We saw the first flash of that at last year’s War Games show against Aleister Black, but the guy was on a whole new level here. His timing, explosiveness, and fire are all too blatant to ignore and the more I see him, the more excited I am to see him progress. That monologue however is not to indicate this was a one man performance though. Tommaso Ciampa is probably my favorite act in pro wrestling right now. He’s the rare heel with zero redeeming qualities. He’s such a loathsome, irredeemably horrible human being that everything he does gets under your skin. So when you have someone like that against an uber-charismatic babyface, you get a clash of personalities so entertaining that you don’t even need the fantastic action we got here to make this a worthwhile encounter. Very rarely does a wrestling event get the one-two punch we just got here, but it makes it all the sweeter. Just like Black vs. Gargano, seek this out at any cost. It’s a masterclass in how to work around personalities while weaving in beautifully timed false finishes and excitement, and should be viewed by any prospective wrestler as a result. I could write a novel on how much I loved this match, but we aren’t done tonight.

War Games: The Undisputed Era vs. The War Raiders, Ricochet, & Pete Dunne

NXT finally gets War Games right this time around, and it has the lineup to be a bonafide classic. There’s not a more entertaining group in North American wrestling than the Era, who recently were given a returning Bobby Fish to complete their team for this match. The babyface side is a little thrown-together, but it all makes sense when you think about the alignment of the feuds within. You have the running psychology of Ricochet vs. Adam Cole, the impending doom for Strong and O’Reilly in the form of Hanson and Rowe, and the returning Bobby Fish’s first real outing since returning. You also have Pete Dunne nipping at the heels of the turncoat Roderick Strong, so every man in the match here has a purpose unlike last year’s goofy (despite the match being fabulous) alignments.

Ricochet and Adam Cole are the first men in, and the UE have the advantage after Kyle O’Reilly’s win over Hanson last week on NXT. TNA weeps at this. Cole baits Ricochet into his ring and tries to jump him, but Ricochet telegraphs it and fights back. Ricochet springboards for a back elbow, but he falls right into a Cole Backstabber instead. Cole works Ricochet over a little bit afterwards, but Ricochet fights back with a GORGEOUS DOUBLE JUMP UPPERCUT over the rings. The time limit runs out, and here comes Kyle O’Reilly.

The former Future Shock now get to double team poor Ricochet, but Ricochet tries to use his speed to get out of harm’s way. Kyle catches him with a Dragon Screw though and puts a stop to that funny business. Cole and O’Reilly hit a double Ushigoroshi and beat Ricochet down before the time runs out, and that brings on Hanson, who stops Pete Dunne from rushing out. Hmm.

Hanson runs wild on the Era, cartwheeling and Powerslamming his way through the smaller men. He hits his nonstop Avalanches in the corner before hitting a double Bronco Buster! Ricochet recovers and makes his way back for a Shooting Star off of Hanson’s back in a cool spot. All four men brawl as the time ticks down, and enter Roderick Strong for the Era.

Roddy storms in and goes wild on Ricochet and Hanson, especially Ricochet as he just gives the poor dude Backbreaker after Backbreaker. He even gives Hanson an Olympic Slam for his troubles as the Era works their way back as a unit. Double teams galore for the tag champs Strong and O’Reilly of course, and they are in firm control as a result. Things look bad for the babyfaces, but Rowe pushes his way out of the cage to even the odds.

Rowe powers his way in and slams his way in, although he’s more strike-oriented than his more brutish partner as he hits Roderick with a Busaiku Knee. Rowe hits a SWEET World’s Strongest Slam/Powerbomb combo on Strong and O’Reilly, and suddenly the tide has shifted. The Undisputed Era has been ravaged, and Cole tries to do everything he can to escape the War Raiders… only to back right into Ricochet and earn some more punishment. Shortly thereafter, Bobby Fish makes his way in… only instead to blindside Pete Dunne and lock Pete Dunne in his cage with ANOTHER PADLOCK before throwing the key away! That is awesome. Fish heads to the ring and brings in some chairs with the UNDISPUTED ERA LOGO. These guys are money.

The chairs have made their way back into the ring, and it’s Bad News Bears for the Raiders and Ricochet. Roderick gives Rowe a Backbreaker through a seated chair as the Era just causes havoc, firmly in control with seemingly no end in sight given Pete Dunne is locked inside the cage. The time runs out and it seems like Pete Dunne SHOULD come in, but Bobby Fish obviously has him locked in. Hilariously, the dumb refs are like HEY THE KEY DOESN’T UNLOCK THIS ONE because why not, I guess. The refs come out with bolt cutters though, and here comes the Bruiserweight!

Dunne grabs a kendo stick and brings in some more plunder, including a pair of tables and the MATCH BEYOND begins. The Era is in big trouble now as one would imagine. The Era starts battling back, using a double team or two to get rid of the Raiders as they try to surround Ricochet. They do so successfully, and they focus on Pete Dunne who just goes in and tries to fight his way through. He runs wild on the Era and puts a Kneebar on Bobby Fish, but Kyle O’Reilly saves the day with a sliding knee. He pulls out a similar chain he used at last year’s War Games and wraps it around his leg, but Dunne counters with a CHAIN ASSISTED KIMURA! Bobby saves with a chair shot to the leg though, and Kyle uses the chain for an Ankle Lock. The rest of the Era tries to fight off the babyfaces with chairs, with Roddy helping Kyle by putting on a crossface with the chair. Ricochet just flies through the air to finally break the hold up, saving the match for the time being. Pete Dunne and Ricochet hit stereo top rope moves, a Hatch Suplex and Frankensteiner respectively. Hanson sets up a table in the right ring but the leg gives way, only for Cole to roll right into a pop-up Powerslam from the War Raiders for a two count. Rowe tries to put Kyle through the table in between the rings, but Bobby Fish breaks it up and spears Rowe through said table. Cole puts Ricochet up top for a potential Superplex through the table, but Ricochet scoots out and drops him in the Tree of Woe. He puts Kyle on the table, but runs into a jumping knee from Roderick. Kyle puts Ricochet in a triangle while on the table, but HANSON BREAKS IT UP WITH A SPLASH THROUGH THE TABLE~! BOBBY FISH BREAKS THE PIN! Cole and Ricochet meet each other on the top of the cage now and Roderick Strong tries to help push Ricochet to the floor so they can sneak the match out with a win, which is AWESOME PSYCHOLOGY. Dunne catches Cole on the top, and Hanson ends the Tower of Doom with BOBBY FISH ON HIS BACK in a cool change-up! This leaves Ricochet on the top of the cage by himself for a DOUBLE MOONSAULT ONTO EVERYONE!!!!!! HOLY SHIT!!! I guess if he was ever gonna pull that out again, this might as well be it. Both teams regroup in opposite rings and they have a HUGE FACE OFF~! Everyone just slugs it out and it’s a Pier Sixer now. The Raiders hit FALLOUT on Bobby Fish, but Strong hits Rowe with a Sick Kick! DOUBLE SPRINGBOARD FROM RICOCHET… INTO A COLE SUPERKICK! PETE DUNNE WITH THE BITTER END… COUNTERED INTO THE LAST SHOT! SHINING WIZARD! DUNNE KICKS OUT! BITTER END FROM DUNNE! SPRINGBOARD 450 FROM RICOCHET! The Undisputed Era goes down in 47 minutes. ****1/4 With a few minutes shaved down, this match had the potential to be the best of the night, but as it stands it was still an incredibly impressive piece of wrestling chaos that should be marveled at and admired regardless. This was everything that last year’s War Games wasn’t in terms of psychology. They kept the story simple and made it team-on-team rather than the triple threat, so we got to really delve into the Undisputed Era’s antics for the better. Their heel work was a perfect blend of old school dastardly numbers work (the entire first segment) to some inventive ideas like trying to push Ricochet over the cage and locking Pete Dunne in his cage. That stuff made for some of the most compelling moments of the match as we really got to see what the psychology of War Games is SUPPOSED to be. Who cares if it’s predictable? Why fix what isn’t broken? And if there is anything you can call this match, it isn’t broken. It worked flawlessly to establish The Undisputed Era as a threat when they had the numbers on their side, and in lots of trouble when they had the tougher babyfaces running wild on them. That’s what War Games is supposed to be and despite the small nitpick of pinfalls being a part of the finish rather than just surrender, NXT and the eight men involved knocked this out of the park. Watching Ricochet pull out that Double Moonsault really put this match over the top for me though, as I never thought I’d see him do that move again… but as I said, if there was ever a match to do it in, this one would be it. It lets the audience know that he wants to win this match with whatever it takes, even if it means pulling out insanity like that. So no, it wasn’t the spot-laden madness of last year’s match, but it was a better story. Everything made sense and was done within the War Games rules, not just crazy stuff in a cage. And for that – despite the overly chaotic and long nature of the Match Beyond – I must call this an overwhelming success that ends this unbelievable show on the highest of notes.