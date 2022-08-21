wrestling / News
Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
The new Trust Butler of the stable appeared with Ari Daivari, Slim J, Sonny Kiss, and Parker Boudreaux. When responding to a tweet on VSK’s appearance, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan referred to him as “Jeeves Kay” or JVS-K. Khan tweeted, “Trust Butler, Jeeves Kay (@isThatVsK) (A.K.A.: JVS-K, F.K.A.: VSK) #AEWDark”
Andrade El Idolo’s assistant, Jose, later responded on Jeeves Kay’s AEW Dark debut, “@TonyKhan BUTLER, not Assistant, right?” You can view that exchange below.
Trust Butler, Jeeves Kay (@isThatVsK)
(A.K.A.: JVS-K, F.K.A.: VSK)#AEWDark
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 21, 2022
@TonyKhan BUTLER, not Assistant, right? 😑🤔😡
— JoseTheAssistant (@JoseAssistant) August 21, 2022