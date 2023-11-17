Stacks Says He Learned A Lot Working With Shinsuke Nakamura in NXT

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo faced off with Shinsuke Nakamura in NXT last year, and he recently talked about what he learned from the match. Stacks spoke with Niko Knows Best and talked about his match with Nakamura on the October 18th, 2022 episode of NXT, noting that he’d like a rematch against the main roster star.

“I was really fortunate a year ago to work Shinsuke,” Stacks said (per Fightful). “That opportunity to go in there with him and work with him so earlier in my run as Stacks — I learned alot from him, knowledge that I’ve taken with me since then that’s only made me better.”

He added, “I’d love to get the opportunity to do it again because the Stacks that I was one year ago isn’t the Stacks that I am today.” Stacks said.

Stacks currently holds the NXT Tag Team Championships with Tony D’Angelo, having rewon the titles from Chase U on this week’s NXT.