Stacy Kiebler Shares Pics From WrestleMania Weekend, Comments on Inducting Torrie Wilson Into Hall of Fame

– Stacy Keibler posted to Instagram on Thursday, sharing photos from WrestleMania weekend and reflecting on inducting Torrie Wilson into the Hall of Fame. You can see the post below, which has a series of pics from backstage at the arena.

“Still feeling the incredible energy from this weekend!,” she wrote. “It was such a joy to see and catch up with everyone, especially the superstars I was lucky enough to work side by side with for so long. It felt like no time had passed reuniting with everyone especially my girls @trishstratuscom @machetegirl @torriewilson and @stephaniemcmahon. It also felt special to be there to witness @rondarousey @beckylynchwwe and @charlottewwe (who I’ve known for over 20 years!) make history being the first women to main event WrestleMania. I am so grateful for this past weekend and for the support you have all shown me over the past few days (and years!). There are truly no fans like the WWE Universe!”