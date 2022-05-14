Stand Alone Wrestling To Debut In Connecticut with ‘Yankee Doodle Slamboree’

May 14, 2022 | Posted by

Stand Alone Wrestling has announced that it will debut in the state of Connecitcut next week with an event called ‘Yankee Doodle Slamboree.’ The show includes Bob Backlund, Sabu, Davey Richards, John Silver, Lince Dorado, Marko Stunt, Serpentico and more. The announcement reads:

ONLY 1 WEEK AWAY!

Stand Alone Wrestling & Pro Wrestling After Dark are putting our best foot forward with this huge CT debut show.

Yankee Doodle Slamboree

Saturday, May 21st

Pistol Pete’s – Norwich, CT

Doors 6PM Bell Time 8PM

Tickets – foundationofwrestling.eventbrite.com

2nd Row has only 3 seats remaining!

3rd Row and GA Available!

Full Card:

SAW Heavyweight Championship Match

Shawn Donavan (c) vs. MLW Star Davey Richards

SAW Lightweight Championship Match

AEW Star Serpentico (c) vs. Former WWE Star Lince Dorado

WrestleRave Championship Match

Brandon Kirk (c) vs. Former AEW Star Marko Stunt

Pistol Pete’s Bar Room Brawl

Pete Corvus vs. Dirt Bag Dan

SAW Women’s Championship Match

Kasey Catal (c) vs. Clara Carreras

Six Man Tag Match

Primal Fear vs. The Foundation of Wrestling

The Trifecta Championship Open Challenge

TJ Marconi (c) vs. ???

SAW Tag Team Championship Match

The REP (c) vs. Mantequilla & Mr. James

Rose City Rumble:

Bobby Orlando

Blaxstrom

Jay The Key

Adam Kirkland

Zander Torres

Everest

Eran Ashe

+ More!

Don’t forget, in addition to the live action we have these great vendor guests appearing!

Appearing c/o Connor Promotions:

Legend Bob Backlund

Former WWE Star Nunzio

Former WWE Star Gangrel

ECW Hardcore Icon Sabu

Samuray Del Sol FKA WWE’s Kalisto

Legend “Raging Bull” Manny Fernandez

Marko Stunt

Appearing c/o Retro Evolution Promotions:

AEW Star John Silver