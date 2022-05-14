wrestling / News
Stand Alone Wrestling To Debut In Connecticut with ‘Yankee Doodle Slamboree’
Stand Alone Wrestling has announced that it will debut in the state of Connecitcut next week with an event called ‘Yankee Doodle Slamboree.’ The show includes Bob Backlund, Sabu, Davey Richards, John Silver, Lince Dorado, Marko Stunt, Serpentico and more. The announcement reads:
ONLY 1 WEEK AWAY!
Stand Alone Wrestling & Pro Wrestling After Dark are putting our best foot forward with this huge CT debut show.
Yankee Doodle Slamboree
Saturday, May 21st
Pistol Pete’s – Norwich, CT
Doors 6PM Bell Time 8PM
Tickets – foundationofwrestling.eventbrite.com
2nd Row has only 3 seats remaining!
3rd Row and GA Available!
Full Card:
SAW Heavyweight Championship Match
Shawn Donavan (c) vs. MLW Star Davey Richards
SAW Lightweight Championship Match
AEW Star Serpentico (c) vs. Former WWE Star Lince Dorado
WrestleRave Championship Match
Brandon Kirk (c) vs. Former AEW Star Marko Stunt
Pistol Pete’s Bar Room Brawl
Pete Corvus vs. Dirt Bag Dan
SAW Women’s Championship Match
Kasey Catal (c) vs. Clara Carreras
Six Man Tag Match
Primal Fear vs. The Foundation of Wrestling
The Trifecta Championship Open Challenge
TJ Marconi (c) vs. ???
SAW Tag Team Championship Match
The REP (c) vs. Mantequilla & Mr. James
Rose City Rumble:
Bobby Orlando
Blaxstrom
Jay The Key
Adam Kirkland
Zander Torres
Everest
Eran Ashe
+ More!
Don’t forget, in addition to the live action we have these great vendor guests appearing!
Appearing c/o Connor Promotions:
Legend Bob Backlund
Former WWE Star Nunzio
Former WWE Star Gangrel
ECW Hardcore Icon Sabu
Samuray Del Sol FKA WWE’s Kalisto
Legend “Raging Bull” Manny Fernandez
Marko Stunt
Appearing c/o Retro Evolution Promotions:
AEW Star John Silver