Star Backstage At Tonight’s WWE NXT

A major WWE star is backstage at tonight’s episode of NXT. Fightful Select reports that CM Punk is backstage at tonight’s show.

The report notes that he’s been “hanging out” at the Capitol Wrestling Center over the course of the day and has been giving talent feedback on matches during the evening. To be clear, there’s no word on whether he will actually be on the show tonight.

Punk made an appearance at NXT Deadline on Saturday, appearing in the opening segment with Shawn Michaels. He announced on last night’s Raw that he had signed with the Monday night brand.