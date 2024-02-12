Star Jr vs. Magnus Set For Upcoming MLW TV Taping

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Star Jr. and Magnus at the upcoming MLW TV taping in New York City. It happens on February 29 following MLW Intimidation Games. Star Jr. will be presented by Salina de la Renta while Magnus is with Cesar Duran.

MLW today announced a Lucha Libre espectacular: Star Jr. (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Magnus (with Cesar Duran) at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW Intimidation Games Thursday, February 29 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

A fierce turf war has erupted between two of the lucha libre’s most notorious promoters, Cesar Duran and Salina de la Renta. With each vying to claim supremacy, they are leaving no stone unturned, recruiting the finest luchadores to bolster their ranks and secure control of Mexico’s lucha pipelines. Cesar Duran, promising glorious violence, stands resolute against Salina’s ruthless tactics as she introduces the next generation of CMLL’s great luchadores.

Amidst the chaos, one luchador shines brighter than the rest – Star Jr. Known for his breathtaking aerial maneuvers and fearless spirit, he has been recruited by Salina de la Renta’s Promociones Dorado, adding fuel to the fire of this intense rivalry. Teaming up with El Valiente, Star Jr. soared to victory in CMLL’s 2019 La Gran Alternativa Tournament, cementing his status as a promising future star in the world of lucha libre.

As the conflict between AZTECA Lucha and Promociones Dorado intensifies, Cesar Duran retaliates by summoning a formidable rule-breaking rudo, Magnus. With his signature move, Tope Magno, Magnus poses a dangerous challenge to Salina’s new charge, Star Jr. Magnus’ alliance with AZTECA Lucha bolsters Duran’s roster with raw physical power, fulfilling Duran’s demand for dominance and violence.

