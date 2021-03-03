STARDOM 10th Anniversary Results: New Champion Crowned

STARDOM held its 10th Anniversary event this morning at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan, which will stream on STARDOM World. Here are results, via Fightful:

– High Speed Championship: Natsupoi def. AZM (c) to win the title.

– Goddesses Of STARDOM Championships: Donna del Mondo (Maika & Himeka) (c) def. Oedo-tai (Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima)

– All-Star Battle Royal: Unagi Sayaka def. Bea Priestley, Chigusa Nagayo, Emi Sakura, Hiromi Mimura, Hiroyo Matsumoto, Kaori Yoneyama, Kikutaro, Koguma, Kyoko Inoue, Lady C, Mei Hoshizuki, Miho Wakizawa, Mima Shimoda, Mina Shirakawa, Momoe Nakanishi, Rin Kadokura, Ruaka, Saya Iida, Starlight Kid, Yoko Bito, Yuna Manase, Yuuri Haruka and Yuzuki Aikawa

– 10th Anniversary Special Match: Nanae Takahashi def. Momo Watanabe

– SWA Undisputed World Women’s Championship: Syuri (c) def. Konami

– STARDOM 10th Anniversary Special Match: Mayu Iwatani def. YOSHIKO

– World Of STARDOM Championship: Utami Hayashishita (c) def. Saya Kamitani

– Wonder Of STARDOM Championship – Hair vs. Hair: Tam Nakano def. Giulia (c) to win the title.