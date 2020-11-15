wrestling / News
STARDOM 10th Anniversary Show Set For March in Tokyo
STARDOM will hold its 10th anniversary show in March, the company announced on Sunday. The promotion announced that the show will feature an “All-Star Dream Cinderella” tournament and take place on March 3rd, 2021 in Tokyo. You can see the full announcement below:
Stardom 10th Anniversary Tournament “Stardom 10th Anniversary-Hinamatsuri ALLSTAR DREAM CINDERELLA-” Budokan Tournament will be held!
Impact on the professional wrestling world The women’s professional wrestling “Stardom”, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2021, will hold a 10th anniversary tournament at Nippon Budokan, a sacred place for martial arts!
The schedule is March 3, 2021 (Wednesday), and the tournament name is “Stardom 10th Anniversary-Hinamatsuri ALLSTAR DREAM CINDERELLA-“!
Please look forward to a luxurious lineup suitable for the name of “ALLSTAR”!
March 3, 2021 Nippon Budokan
Stardom 10th Anniversary
All-Star Dream Cinderella!! pic.twitter.com/oBDCBoBF0J
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 15, 2020
【🎙特報‼️】
来年、#スターダム10周年 2021年3月3日、ひな祭り🎎
＼＼🇯🇵日本武道館‼️／／
㊗️3月3日、スターダム日本武道館大会開催決定‼️🎉😭
👗『スターダム10周記念
〜ひな祭り オールスター・ドリーム・シンデレラ〜』
皆様、ご期待下さい‼️#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/Kh4WiA3xD8
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) November 15, 2020
