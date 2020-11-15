STARDOM 10th Anniversary Show Set For March in Tokyo

STARDOM will hold its 10th anniversary show in March, the company announced on Sunday. The promotion announced that the show will feature an “All-Star Dream Cinderella” tournament and take place on March 3rd, 2021 in Tokyo.

STARDOM will hold its 10th anniversary show in March, the company announced on Sunday. The promotion announced that the show will feature an “All-Star Dream Cinderella” tournament and take place on March 3rd, 2021 in Tokyo. You can see the full announcement below:

Stardom 10th Anniversary Tournament “Stardom 10th Anniversary-Hinamatsuri ALLSTAR DREAM CINDERELLA-” Budokan Tournament will be held!

Impact on the professional wrestling world The women’s professional wrestling “Stardom”, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2021, will hold a 10th anniversary tournament at Nippon Budokan, a sacred place for martial arts! The schedule is March 3, 2021 (Wednesday), and the tournament name is “Stardom 10th Anniversary-Hinamatsuri ALLSTAR DREAM CINDERELLA-“! Please look forward to a luxurious lineup suitable for the name of “ALLSTAR”!