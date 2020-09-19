wrestling / News

Stardom 5 Star GP Finals Quick Results 9.19.20: Utami Hayashishita Wins the Finals

September 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
STARDOM 5STAR GP Finals

– World Wonder Ring Stardom held its 5 Star Grand Prix tournament earlier today at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Below are some results from Stardom’s official website.

* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Blue Stars: Syuri defeated Maika at 9 minutes 20 seconds.
* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Red Stars: Saya Kamitani defeated Starlight Kid at 6 minutes 31 seconds.
* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Red Stars: Giulia defeated Death Yama-san at 4 minutes 59 seconds.
* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Red Stars: Mayu Iwatani defeated Tam Nakano at 9 minutes 21 seconds.
* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Red Stars: Himeka defeated Konami (Himeka wins Red Stars block and advances to the finals) 10 minutes 2 seconds.
* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Blue Stars: AZM defeated Maika at 6 minutes 56 seconds.
* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Blue Stars: Saya Iida defeated Natsuko Tora at 4 minutes 56 seconds.
* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Blue Stars: Jungle Kyona vs. Momo Watanabe ends in a no contest at 4 minutes 53 seconds.
* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Blue Stars: Syuri vs. Utami Hayashishita ended in a 20-minute time limit draw (As a result, Utami Hayashishita wins Blue Stars block and advanced to the finals)
* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Final: Utami Hayashishita defeated Himeka at 10 minutes 19 seconds.

You can also view some photos from the event that were shared by Stardom on Twitter below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

STARDOM, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading