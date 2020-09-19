Stardom 5 Star GP Finals Quick Results 9.19.20: Utami Hayashishita Wins the Finals

– World Wonder Ring Stardom held its 5 Star Grand Prix tournament earlier today at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Below are some results from Stardom’s official website.

* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Blue Stars: Syuri defeated Maika at 9 minutes 20 seconds.

* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Red Stars: Saya Kamitani defeated Starlight Kid at 6 minutes 31 seconds.

* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Red Stars: Giulia defeated Death Yama-san at 4 minutes 59 seconds.

* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Red Stars: Mayu Iwatani defeated Tam Nakano at 9 minutes 21 seconds.

* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Red Stars: Himeka defeated Konami (Himeka wins Red Stars block and advances to the finals) 10 minutes 2 seconds.

* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Blue Stars: AZM defeated Maika at 6 minutes 56 seconds.

* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Blue Stars: Saya Iida defeated Natsuko Tora at 4 minutes 56 seconds.

* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Blue Stars: Jungle Kyona vs. Momo Watanabe ends in a no contest at 4 minutes 53 seconds.

* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Blue Stars: Syuri vs. Utami Hayashishita ended in a 20-minute time limit draw (As a result, Utami Hayashishita wins Blue Stars block and advanced to the finals)

* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Final: Utami Hayashishita defeated Himeka at 10 minutes 19 seconds.

You can also view some photos from the event that were shared by Stardom on Twitter below:

5★STAR GP 2020

9.19 Korakuen Hall

◆Syuri defeated Maika pic.twitter.com/bkvCBUTnhl — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 19, 2020

5★STAR GP 2020

9.19 Korakuen Hall

◆Saya Kamitani defeated Starlight Kid pic.twitter.com/904PnxJ9dq — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 19, 2020

5★STAR GP 2020

9.19 Korakuen Hall

◆Mayu Iwatani defeated Tam Nakano

part 1 pic.twitter.com/BSt4xk1OyR — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 19, 2020

5★STAR GP 2020

9.19 Korakuen Hall

◆Himeka defeated Konami, advancing to the Finals in the main event. pic.twitter.com/jfOmIaY6nN — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 19, 2020

5★STAR GP 2020

9.19 Korakuen Hall

◆Saya Iida defeated Natsuko Tora via DQ when Bea Priestley interfered. pic.twitter.com/O2eksEUOGJ — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 19, 2020

5★STAR GP 2020

9.19 Korakuen Hall

◆Utami Hayashishita and Syuri went to a 20 minute draw. Utami won the Blue Stars with 10 points (over Syuri's 9) to advance to the Finals. pic.twitter.com/KlIvSYHmEN — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 19, 2020