wrestling / News
Stardom 5 Star GP Finals Quick Results 9.19.20: Utami Hayashishita Wins the Finals
– World Wonder Ring Stardom held its 5 Star Grand Prix tournament earlier today at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Below are some results from Stardom’s official website.
* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Blue Stars: Syuri defeated Maika at 9 minutes 20 seconds.
* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Red Stars: Saya Kamitani defeated Starlight Kid at 6 minutes 31 seconds.
* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Red Stars: Giulia defeated Death Yama-san at 4 minutes 59 seconds.
* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Red Stars: Mayu Iwatani defeated Tam Nakano at 9 minutes 21 seconds.
* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Red Stars: Himeka defeated Konami (Himeka wins Red Stars block and advances to the finals) 10 minutes 2 seconds.
* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Blue Stars: AZM defeated Maika at 6 minutes 56 seconds.
* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Blue Stars: Saya Iida defeated Natsuko Tora at 4 minutes 56 seconds.
* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Blue Stars: Jungle Kyona vs. Momo Watanabe ends in a no contest at 4 minutes 53 seconds.
* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Blue Stars: Syuri vs. Utami Hayashishita ended in a 20-minute time limit draw (As a result, Utami Hayashishita wins Blue Stars block and advanced to the finals)
* 5 STAR Grand Prix 2020 Final: Utami Hayashishita defeated Himeka at 10 minutes 19 seconds.
You can also view some photos from the event that were shared by Stardom on Twitter below:
5★STAR GP 2020
9.19 Korakuen Hall
◆Syuri defeated Maika pic.twitter.com/bkvCBUTnhl
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 19, 2020
5★STAR GP 2020
9.19 Korakuen Hall
◆Saya Kamitani defeated Starlight Kid pic.twitter.com/904PnxJ9dq
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 19, 2020
5★STAR GP 2020
9.19 Korakuen Hall
◆Mayu Iwatani defeated Tam Nakano
part 1 pic.twitter.com/BSt4xk1OyR
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 19, 2020
5★STAR GP 2020
9.19 Korakuen Hall
◆Himeka defeated Konami, advancing to the Finals in the main event. pic.twitter.com/jfOmIaY6nN
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 19, 2020
5★STAR GP 2020
9.19 Korakuen Hall
◆Saya Iida defeated Natsuko Tora via DQ when Bea Priestley interfered. pic.twitter.com/O2eksEUOGJ
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 19, 2020
5★STAR GP 2020
9.19 Korakuen Hall
◆Utami Hayashishita and Syuri went to a 20 minute draw. Utami won the Blue Stars with 10 points (over Syuri's 9) to advance to the Finals. pic.twitter.com/KlIvSYHmEN
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 19, 2020
5★STAR GP 2020
9.19 Korakuen Hall
◆Utami Hayashishita defeated Himeka to win the 5★STAR GP 2020. pic.twitter.com/3rGkVeqT7r
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Discusses The Formation Of The Inner Circle, Why The Faction Could Be Similar To DX
- WWE Reportedly Planning to Make Roman Reigns’ Dynamic With Paul Heyman Very Different From Brock Lesnar’s
- Latest on Sonya Deville’s Time Off From WWE, Hearing In Stalking Case Set For October
- The Rock Rips His Own Electric Gate Off Hinges to Exit Home After Power Outage