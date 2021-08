Stardom 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 (Day 3) Results

STARDOM held the third day of their 5-Star Grand Prix today with an event at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium #2 in Osaka, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Mina Shirakawa defeated Starlight Kid and Hina

* Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani & Momo Watanabe) defeated Oedo-Tai (Rina & Konami)

* STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Koguma & Hanan) defeated Lady C, Maika & Natsupoi

* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 Blue Stars Match: Tam Nakano defeated Ruaka

* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 Red Stars Match: Saki Kashima defeated Giulia

* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 Blue Stars Match: Utami Hayashishita defeated Unagi Sayaka

* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 Blue Stars Match: AZM defeated Syuri

STARDOM has also updated the standings, which you can see below:

Current 5★STAR GP Red Stars standings:

2 points Mayu Iwatani

2 points Saki Kashima

2 points Giulia

2 points Natsupoi

2 points Starlight Kid

2 points Mina Shirakawa

2 points Koguma

2 points Momo Watanabe

0 points Himeka

0 points Fukigen Death — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 7, 2021

Current 5★STAR GP Blue Stars standings:

4 points Utami Hayashishita

4 points Tam Nakano

4 points Unagi Sayaka

4 points Syuri

2 points AZM

2 points Maika

0 points Saya Kamitani

0 points Takumi Iroha

0 points Konami

0 points Ruaka — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 7, 2021