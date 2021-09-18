wrestling / News

STARDOM 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 Results: Ruaka Challenges Unagi Sayaka

September 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
STARDOM

STARDOM held their event 5 Star Grand Prix 2021 earlier today at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium #2 in Osaka, Japan. Unagi Sayaka was challenged by Ruaka for a match on October 9 at Osaka Jo Hall. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Fukigen Death defeated Lady C
* Waka Tsukiyama Challenge Series – Match #4: Syuri defeated Waka Tsukiyama
* Mai Sakurai Challenge Series – Match #8: Konami defeated Mai Sakurai
* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Blue Stars Block Match: Unagi Sayaka defeated Ruaka via disqualification
* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Red Stars Block Match: Koguma defeated Saki Kashima
* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Red Stars Block Match: Mayu Iwatani defeated Mina Shirakawa
* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Blue Stars Block Match: AZM defeated Takumi Iroha
* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Red Stars Block Match: Starlight Kid defeated Himeka

