STARDOM 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 Results: Ruaka Challenges Unagi Sayaka

STARDOM held their event 5 Star Grand Prix 2021 earlier today at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium #2 in Osaka, Japan. Unagi Sayaka was challenged by Ruaka for a match on October 9 at Osaka Jo Hall. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Fukigen Death defeated Lady C

* Waka Tsukiyama Challenge Series – Match #4: Syuri defeated Waka Tsukiyama

* Mai Sakurai Challenge Series – Match #8: Konami defeated Mai Sakurai

* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Blue Stars Block Match: Unagi Sayaka defeated Ruaka via disqualification

* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Red Stars Block Match: Koguma defeated Saki Kashima

* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Red Stars Block Match: Mayu Iwatani defeated Mina Shirakawa

* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Blue Stars Block Match: AZM defeated Takumi Iroha

* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Red Stars Block Match: Starlight Kid defeated Himeka

Ruaka challenged Unagi to a Future of Stardom title match on Oct 9 at Osaka Jo Hall. Unagi accepted, but it remains to be announced officially. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 18, 2021