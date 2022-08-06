STARDOM 5 Star Grand Prix Day 3 Results 8.06.22: Updated Standings

– STARDOM continued the 5 Star Grand Prix today at the Niigata Duo Cerezo in Niigata, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 527 people. Below are some results, courtesy of STARDOM’s official website.

* Red Stars Block: Koguma (4) beat Saki Kashima (0) at 7:16.

* Blue Stars Block: Mayu Iwatani (2) beat Hanan (0) at 9:33.

* Pink Kabuki (Unagi Sayaka & Mina Shirakawa) beat STARS (Saya Iida & Momo Kohgo), Oedo Tai (Ruaka & Rina), Donna del Mondo (Himeka & Mai Sakurai), and Queen’s Quest (Miyu Amasaki & Hina) in a Gauntlet Tag Team Match.

* God’s Eye (Syuri & Ami Sourei) vs. Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita & AZM) ended in a 15-minute time limit draw.

* Blue Stars Block: Natsupoi (2) beat MIRAI (4) at 10:41.

* Blue Stars Block: Hazuki (4) beat Starlight Kid (2) at 11:15.

* Blue Stars Block: Saya Kamitani (2) beat Momo Watanabe (0) at 12:00.

UPDATED STARDOM 5 STAR GRAND PRIX STANDINGS:

RED STARS BLOCK

4 – Risa Sera

4 – Koguma

2 – Syuri

2 – Himeka

2 – SAKI

2 – Mai Sakurai

2 – Tam Nakano

2 – Utami Hayashishita

0 – Maika

0 – AZM

0 – Unagi Sayaka

0 – Momo Kohgo

0 – Saki Kashima

BLUE STARS BLOCK

4 – MIRAI

4 – Hazuki

2 – Ami Sourei

2 – Mina Shirakawa

2 – Starlight Kid

2 – Natsupoi

2 – Mayu Iwatani

2 – Saya Kamitani

0 – Giulia

0 – Saya Iida

0 – Suzu Suzuki

0 – Momo Watanabe

0 – Hanan

