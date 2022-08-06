wrestling / News

STARDOM 5 Star Grand Prix Day 3 Results 8.06.22: Updated Standings

August 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
STARDOM Five Star Grand Prix 2022 Image Credit: STARDOM

– STARDOM continued the 5 Star Grand Prix today at the Niigata Duo Cerezo in Niigata, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 527 people. Below are some results, courtesy of STARDOM’s official website.

* Red Stars Block: Koguma (4) beat Saki Kashima (0) at 7:16.
* Blue Stars Block: Mayu Iwatani (2) beat Hanan (0) at 9:33.
* Pink Kabuki (Unagi Sayaka & Mina Shirakawa) beat STARS (Saya Iida & Momo Kohgo), Oedo Tai (Ruaka & Rina), Donna del Mondo (Himeka & Mai Sakurai), and Queen’s Quest (Miyu Amasaki & Hina) in a Gauntlet Tag Team Match.
* God’s Eye (Syuri & Ami Sourei) vs. Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita & AZM) ended in a 15-minute time limit draw.
* Blue Stars Block: Natsupoi (2) beat MIRAI (4) at 10:41.
* Blue Stars Block: Hazuki (4) beat Starlight Kid (2) at 11:15.
* Blue Stars Block: Saya Kamitani (2) beat Momo Watanabe (0) at 12:00.

UPDATED STARDOM 5 STAR GRAND PRIX STANDINGS:

RED STARS BLOCK

4 – Risa Sera
4 – Koguma
2 – Syuri
2 – Himeka
2 – SAKI
2 – Mai Sakurai
2 – Tam Nakano
2 – Utami Hayashishita
0 – Maika
0 – AZM
0 – Unagi Sayaka
0 – Momo Kohgo
0 – Saki Kashima

BLUE STARS BLOCK

4 – MIRAI
4 – Hazuki
2 – Ami Sourei
2 – Mina Shirakawa
2 – Starlight Kid
2 – Natsupoi
2 – Mayu Iwatani
2 – Saya Kamitani
0 – Giulia
0 – Saya Iida
0 – Suzu Suzuki
0 – Momo Watanabe
0 – Hanan

