STARDOM 5 STAR Grand Prix Day 6 Results: Saki Kashima Victorious Over Maika

– STARDOM continued the 5 Star Grand Prix tournament today at the Kunibiki Messe in Matsue, Japan. Below are some results, per STARDOM’s official website:

* Donna del Mondo (Giulia & Himeka) beat Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita & Lady C), God’s Eye (MIRAI & Ami Sourei), and Koguma & Unagi Sayaka at 9:00.

* Red Stars Block: AZM (6) beat Momo Kohgo (0) at 6:41.

* Blue Stars Block: Momo Watanabe (4) beat Hanan at 7:45.

* Red Stars Block: Syuri (6) beat Mai Sakurai at 6:53.

* Blue Stars Block: Hazuki (8) beat Mina Shirakawa (4) at 10:39.

* Blue Stars Block: Saya Kamitani (6) beat Natsupoi (4) at 9:02.

* Red Stars Block: Saki Kashima (2) beat Maika (0) at 10:18.

