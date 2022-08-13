wrestling / News
STARDOM 5 STAR Grand Prix Day 6 Results: Saki Kashima Victorious Over Maika
– STARDOM continued the 5 Star Grand Prix tournament today at the Kunibiki Messe in Matsue, Japan. Below are some results, per STARDOM’s official website:
* Donna del Mondo (Giulia & Himeka) beat Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita & Lady C), God’s Eye (MIRAI & Ami Sourei), and Koguma & Unagi Sayaka at 9:00.
* Red Stars Block: AZM (6) beat Momo Kohgo (0) at 6:41.
* Blue Stars Block: Momo Watanabe (4) beat Hanan at 7:45.
* Red Stars Block: Syuri (6) beat Mai Sakurai at 6:53.
* Blue Stars Block: Hazuki (8) beat Mina Shirakawa (4) at 10:39.
* Blue Stars Block: Saya Kamitani (6) beat Natsupoi (4) at 9:02.
* Red Stars Block: Saki Kashima (2) beat Maika (0) at 10:18.
STARDOM also shared the following photos from today’s event via Twitter:
August 13 Shimane
5★STAR GP 2022
◆4Way Tag Battle
Giulia & Himeka
vs
Lady C & Utami Hayashishita
vs
MIRAI & Ami Sohrei
vs
Koguma & Unagi Sayaka
Himeka & Giulia won when Himeka
pinned Lady C. pic.twitter.com/vPWzwEC2hK
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 13, 2022
August 13 Shimane
5★STAR GP 2022
◆Red Stars
AZM pinned Momo Kohgo pic.twitter.com/fVjSW4ffOV
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 13, 2022
August 13 Shimane
5★STAR GP 2022
◆Blue Stars
Momo Watanabe defeated Hanan via Crossface Chickenwing submission. pic.twitter.com/Kj7UsUHH5B
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 13, 2022
August 13 Shimane
5★STAR GP 2022
◆Red Stars
Syuri pinned Mai Sakurai after a Buzzsaw Kick. pic.twitter.com/MqfKAuGSWV
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 13, 2022
August 13 Shimane
5★STAR GP 2022
◆Blue Stars
Hazuki pinned Mina Shirakawa pic.twitter.com/KuUEFJSWvQ
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 13, 2022
August 13 Shimane
5★STAR GP 2022
◆Blue Stars
Saya Kamitani pinned Natsupoi with the Firebird Splash. pic.twitter.com/4NtLfLGPRM
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 13, 2022
August 13 Shimane
Saki Kashima Homecoming
5★STAR GP 2022
◆Red Stars
Saki Kashima pinned Maika with Kishikaisei.
Part 1 pic.twitter.com/laKkt0GMSd
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 13, 2022
August 13 Shimane
Saki Kashima Homecoming
5★STAR GP 2022
◆Red Stars
Saki Kashima pinned Maika with Kishikaisei.
Part 2 pic.twitter.com/ShVNT5DZYP
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- New Report Suggests Vince McMahon’s $5 Million In Unrecorded Payments May Have Been to Trump Foundation
- Update On Roman Reigns’ Status For WWE Extreme Rules, Possible Match With Karrion Kross
- Backstage Rumor on Potential WWE Return for Bray Wyatt
- Note On Why Tay Conti Is Going By A Different Name In AEW Now