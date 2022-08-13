wrestling / News

STARDOM 5 STAR Grand Prix Day 6 Results: Saki Kashima Victorious Over Maika

August 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
World Wonder Ring Stardom Image Credit: STARDOM

– STARDOM continued the 5 Star Grand Prix tournament today at the Kunibiki Messe in Matsue, Japan. Below are some results, per STARDOM’s official website:

* Donna del Mondo (Giulia & Himeka) beat Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita & Lady C), God’s Eye (MIRAI & Ami Sourei), and Koguma & Unagi Sayaka at 9:00.
* Red Stars Block: AZM (6) beat Momo Kohgo (0) at 6:41.
* Blue Stars Block: Momo Watanabe (4) beat Hanan at 7:45.
* Red Stars Block: Syuri (6) beat Mai Sakurai at 6:53.
* Blue Stars Block: Hazuki (8) beat Mina Shirakawa (4) at 10:39.
* Blue Stars Block: Saya Kamitani (6) beat Natsupoi (4) at 9:02.
* Red Stars Block: Saki Kashima (2) beat Maika (0) at 10:18.

STARDOM also shared the following photos from today’s event via Twitter:

