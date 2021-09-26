STARDOM 5-Star Grand Prix Finals Results: Syuri Wins It All

STARDOM held the 5-Star Grand Prix Finals earlier today at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Ota, Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* 3-Way Match: Hanan defeated Rina and Momo Watanabe

* Double Stardom Challenge: Mai Sakurai pinned Waka Tsukiyama

* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Red Stars Block Match: Mina Shirakawa defeated Natsupoi

* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Red Stars Block Match: Fukigen Death defeated Saki Kashima

* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Red Stars Block Match: Koguma defeated Himeka

* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Red Stars Block Match: Mayu Iwatani defeated Starlight Kid

* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Blue Stars Block Match: AZM defeated Ruaka

* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Blue Stars Block Match: Unagi Sayaka defeated Saya Kamitani

* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Blue Stars Block Match: Maika defeated Konami

* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Blue Stars Block Match: Syuri vs. Takumi Iroha ended in a time limit draw.

* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Blue Stars Block Match: Tam Nakano defeated Utami Hayashishita

* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 Finals: Syuri (Blue Stars) defeated Momo Watanabe (Red Stars)

Tam Nakano, as Wonder of Stardom champion, nominated Mayu Iwatani as her next challenger. Mayu wants it on October 9 at Osaka Jo Hall. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 25, 2021