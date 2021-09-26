wrestling / News
STARDOM 5-Star Grand Prix Finals Results: Syuri Wins It All
STARDOM held the 5-Star Grand Prix Finals earlier today at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Ota, Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* 3-Way Match: Hanan defeated Rina and Momo Watanabe
* Double Stardom Challenge: Mai Sakurai pinned Waka Tsukiyama
* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Red Stars Block Match: Mina Shirakawa defeated Natsupoi
* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Red Stars Block Match: Fukigen Death defeated Saki Kashima
* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Red Stars Block Match: Koguma defeated Himeka
* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Red Stars Block Match: Mayu Iwatani defeated Starlight Kid
* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Blue Stars Block Match: AZM defeated Ruaka
* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Blue Stars Block Match: Unagi Sayaka defeated Saya Kamitani
* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Blue Stars Block Match: Maika defeated Konami
* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Blue Stars Block Match: Syuri vs. Takumi Iroha ended in a time limit draw.
* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Blue Stars Block Match: Tam Nakano defeated Utami Hayashishita
* 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 Finals: Syuri (Blue Stars) defeated Momo Watanabe (Red Stars)
Tam Nakano, as Wonder of Stardom champion, nominated Mayu Iwatani as her next challenger. Mayu wants it on October 9 at Osaka Jo Hall.
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 25, 2021
Syuri, as the 5 Star GP winner, wants to challenge Utami Hayashishita for the World of Stardom title Dec 29 at Sumo Hall.
Takumi Iroha (who drew with Utami in the 5 Star GP) came to the ring and challenged Utami for the title on Oct 9 at Osaka Jo Hall.
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 25, 2021
