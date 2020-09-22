wrestling / News

Stardom 5 Star Special in Osaka Quick Results 9.22.20: Artist of Stardom Title Defended in Headliner

September 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Stardom 5 Star GP Special in Osaka

– World Wonder Ring Stardom held its 5 Star Special event today at the EDION Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. Below are some results from Stardom’s official website.

* AZM defeated Natsu Sumire at 7 minutes 24 seconds via Azumi Sushi.
* Konami & Death Yama-San defeated Riho & Saya Iida at 7 minutes 24 seconds via backward rotation compaction.
* Jungle Kyona vs. Himeka ended in a 15-minute time-limit draw.
* Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora, Saki Kashima & Bea Priestley) defeated Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe, Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani) at 13 minutes 28 seconds via Kamigoye.
* Artist Of Stardom Championship Match: Giulia, Syuri & Maika defeated Mayu Iwatani, Tam Nakano & Starlight Kid to retain the titles at 22 minutes 55 seconds via Glorias driver.

