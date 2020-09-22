wrestling / News
Stardom 5 Star Special in Osaka Quick Results 9.22.20: Artist of Stardom Title Defended in Headliner
– World Wonder Ring Stardom held its 5 Star Special event today at the EDION Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. Below are some results from Stardom’s official website.
* AZM defeated Natsu Sumire at 7 minutes 24 seconds via Azumi Sushi.
* Konami & Death Yama-San defeated Riho & Saya Iida at 7 minutes 24 seconds via backward rotation compaction.
* Jungle Kyona vs. Himeka ended in a 15-minute time-limit draw.
* Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora, Saki Kashima & Bea Priestley) defeated Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe, Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani) at 13 minutes 28 seconds via Kamigoye.
* Artist Of Stardom Championship Match: Giulia, Syuri & Maika defeated Mayu Iwatani, Tam Nakano & Starlight Kid to retain the titles at 22 minutes 55 seconds via Glorias driver.
Today’s main event was a preview to Oct 3 when Mayu Iwatani defends the Red Belt vs Syuri, and Giulia defends the White Belt vs Tam Nakano. The intensity today was turned up to 11!
One more preview on 9.28 at Korakuen Hall: Mayu & Tam vs Giulia & Syuri! pic.twitter.com/Z26nuO3uV7
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 22, 2020
