STARDOM 5Star GP Special Results: Riho and Bea Priestley In Action

STARDOM held the event 5Star GP Special early this morning at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, with Riho and Bea Priestley in action. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Riho defeated Hanan

* Bea Priestley defeated Saya Kamitani

* Maika & Himeka defeated Starlight Kid & Saya Iida

* Captain’s Fall Match: Tokyo Cuber Squad (Jungle Kyona, Kyona & Death Yama-San) defeated Natsuko Tora, Saki Kashima & Natsu Sumire

* Takumi Iroha, Rin Kadokura & Mei Hoshizuki defeated Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe, Utami Hayashishita & AZM)

* Mayu Iwatani & Tam Nakano vs. Giulia & Syuri ends in a 30-minute time limit draw