wrestling / News
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 2023 Night 5 Results: Tam Nakano Battles Hazuki, More
STARDOM held the fifth night of the 2023 5STAR Grand Prix on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Hamamatsu, Japan show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Giulia & Thekla def. Momo Watanabe & Rina
* Mariah May & Megan Bayne def. Natsupoi & Yuna Mizumori
* Mayu Iwatani, Saya Iida & Koguma) def. Lady C, Hina & Miyu Amasaki
* Maika, Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira def. MIRAI, Ami Sourei & Saki Kashima
* Blue Stars: Mina Shirakawa (4) def. Hanan (0)
* Blue Stars: AZM (2) def. Saori Anou (4)
* Red Stars: Natsuko Tora (6) def. Syuri (2)
* Red Stars: Tam Nakano (2) def. Hazuki (0)
The updated standings for the tournament are:
RED STARS
6 – Natsuko Tora
4 – Natsupoi
4 – Tam Nakano
2 – Mayu Iwatani
2 – Syuri
2 – Suzu Suzuki
0 – Hazuki
0 – Starlight Kid
0 – Ami Sourei
0 – Saya Kamitani (injured)
BLUE STARS
4 – Saori Anou
4 – MIRAI
4 – Mina Shirakawa
3 – Giulia
3 – Maika
2 – Utami Hayashishita
2 – Mariah May
2 – Momo Watanabe
2 – AZM
0 – Hanan
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Says Summerslam Moment Between Cody & Brock Lesnar Was Unplanned, Calls Brock One of the Greatest of All Time
- Triple H On Vince McMahon’s Current Involvement in WWE Creative, Says Wrestling Might Not Exist Today If Not for Vince
- Jimmy Uso Turns on His Brother, Roman Reigns Retains Over Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam (Pics, Video)
- Cody Rhodes Says Neither He Nor Brock Lesnar Wanted A Stipulation For WWE SummerSlam