STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 2023 Night 5 Results: Tam Nakano Battles Hazuki, More

STARDOM held the fifth night of the 2023 5STAR Grand Prix on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Hamamatsu, Japan show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Giulia & Thekla def. Momo Watanabe & Rina

* Mariah May & Megan Bayne def. Natsupoi & Yuna Mizumori

* Mayu Iwatani, Saya Iida & Koguma) def. Lady C, Hina & Miyu Amasaki

* Maika, Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira def. MIRAI, Ami Sourei & Saki Kashima

* Blue Stars: Mina Shirakawa (4) def. Hanan (0)

* Blue Stars: AZM (2) def. Saori Anou (4)

* Red Stars: Natsuko Tora (6) def. Syuri (2)

* Red Stars: Tam Nakano (2) def. Hazuki (0)

The updated standings for the tournament are:

RED STARS

6 – Natsuko Tora

4 – Natsupoi

4 – Tam Nakano

2 – Mayu Iwatani

2 – Syuri

2 – Suzu Suzuki

0 – Hazuki

0 – Starlight Kid

0 – Ami Sourei

0 – Saya Kamitani (injured)

BLUE STARS

4 – Saori Anou

4 – MIRAI

4 – Mina Shirakawa

3 – Giulia

3 – Maika

2 – Utami Hayashishita

2 – Mariah May

2 – Momo Watanabe

2 – AZM

0 – Hanan