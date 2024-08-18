STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 2024 Day 5 Results 8.17.24: Anna Jay Battles Xena, More

STARDOM held day five of their 5STAR Grand Prix 2024 on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Blue Stars-B: Saya Kamitani (6) def. Ranna Yagami (2)

* Blue Stars-A: Xena (4) def. Anna Jay (2)

* Aya Sakura def. Rian

* Blue Stars-B: Hanan (5) def. Thekla (2)

* Blue Stars-A: Starlight Kid (5) def. Koguma (2)

* Blue Stars-B: Risa Sera (4) def. Saki Kashima (2)

* Blue Stars-A: Saori Anou (5) def. Miyu Amasaki (2)