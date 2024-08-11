STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 2024 Results Night 2 8/11/24: Mayu Iwatani vs. Saya Iida, More

STARDOM held the second night of their 2024 Grand Prix on Sunday morning. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Red Stars-A Match: Maika (4) def. Yuna Mizumori (0)

* Red Stars-A Match: Hazuki (4) def. Ruaka

* Red Stars-A Match: Manami (2) def. Konami (2)

* Natsuko Tora & Rina def. meltear

* Red Stars-B Match: Tomoka Inaba (3) def. Momo Watanabe (0)

* Red Stars-B Match: Mei Seira (2) fought AZM (3) to a 15-minute draw

* Red Stars-B Match: Mayu Iwatani (4) def. Saya Iida (0)