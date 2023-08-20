wrestling / News
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 10 Results & Updated Standings
STARDOM held day 10 of their 5STAR Grand Prix tournament on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the Numaza, Shizuoka show, per Fightful:
* Utami Hayashishita & Miyu Amasaki def. Saki Kashima & HANAKO
* Hanan, Koguma & Saya Iida def. Rina, Starlight Kid & Ruaka
* Club Venus def. Natsupoi & Yuna Mizumori
* Mei Seira, Megan Bayne & Thekla def. AZM, Hina & Lady C
* Red Stars: Hazuki (2) def. Ami Sourei (2)
* Red Stars: Natsuko Tora (8) def. Mayu Iwatani (5)
Standings
RED STARS
9 – Natsupoi
8 – Natsuko Tora
5 – Syuri
5 – Tam Nakano
5 – Mayu Iwatani
4 – Suzu Suzuki
2 – Ami Sourei
2 – Starlight Kid
2 – Hazuki
0 – Saya Kamitani (injured)
BLUE STARS
6 – Mina Shirakawa
6 – Momo Watanabe
5 – Giulia
4 – Saori Anou
4 – MIRAI
4 – Utami Hayashishita
4 – Mariah May
4 – AZM
3 – Maika
2 – Hanan
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Explains Why He Won’t Appear on Dark Side of the Ring Again
- LuFisto Sends Message To MJF Following His Defense of Cash Wheeler
- Cash Wheeler Released From Jail Following Aggravated Assault Arrest
- Booker T Clarifies His Comments About CM Punk’s Post-Collision Promo, Doesn’t Trust Secondhand Info