STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 10 Results & Updated Standings

August 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
STARDOM 2023 5STAR Grand Prix Image Credit: STARDOM

STARDOM held day 10 of their 5STAR Grand Prix tournament on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the Numaza, Shizuoka show, per Fightful:

* Utami Hayashishita & Miyu Amasaki def. Saki Kashima & HANAKO
* Hanan, Koguma & Saya Iida def. Rina, Starlight Kid & Ruaka
* Club Venus def. Natsupoi & Yuna Mizumori
* Mei Seira, Megan Bayne & Thekla def. AZM, Hina & Lady C
* Red Stars: Hazuki (2) def. Ami Sourei (2)
* Red Stars: Natsuko Tora (8) def. Mayu Iwatani (5)

Standings

RED STARS
9 – Natsupoi
8 – Natsuko Tora
5 – Syuri
5 – Tam Nakano
5 – Mayu Iwatani
4 – Suzu Suzuki
2 – Ami Sourei
2 – Starlight Kid
2 – Hazuki
0 – Saya Kamitani (injured)

BLUE STARS
6 – Mina Shirakawa
6 – Momo Watanabe
5 – Giulia
4 – Saori Anou
4 – MIRAI
4 – Utami Hayashishita
4 – Mariah May
4 – AZM
3 – Maika
2 – Hanan

