STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 12 Results: Syuri Battles Himeka, More
STARDOM held day 12 of its 5STAR Grand Prix on Sunday, and the results from the show are online. You can see the full results below from the event, courtesy of Fightful:
* Red Stars Block: Momo Kohgo (2) def. Saki Kashima (6)
* Blue Stars Block: Saya Kamitani (12) def. Saya Iida (2)
* Giulia & Mai Sakurai def. Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama and Starlight Kid & Ruaka
* Blue Stars Block: Ami Sourei (10) def. Hazuki (14)
* Blue Stars Block: MIRAI (10) def. Momo Watanabe (6)
* Red Stars Block: Tam Nakano (8) def. Maika (10)
* Blue Stars Block: Natsupoi (8) def. Mayu Iwatani (8)
* Red Stars Block: Syuri (8) def. Himeka (10)
The standings for the tournament are below:
RED STARS BLOCK
10 – AZM
10 – Himeka
10 – Maika
8 – Utami Hayashishita
8 – Koguma
8 – Syuri
8 – Mai Sakurai
8 – Tam Nakano
6 – Risa Sera
6 – Saki Kashima
4 – SAKI
2 – Unagi Sayaka
2 – Momo Kohgo
BLUE STARS BLOCK
14 – Hazuki
12 – Saya Kamitani
10 – Ami Sourei
10 – MIRAI
10 – Giulia
8 – Mayu Iwatani
8 – Natsupoi
6 – Momo Watanabe
6 – Starlight Kid
4 – Mina Shirakawa
2 – Saya Iida
0 – Suzu Suzuki
0 – Hanan