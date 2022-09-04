STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 12 Results: Syuri Battles Himeka, More

STARDOM held day 12 of its 5STAR Grand Prix on Sunday, and the results from the show are online. You can see the full results below from the event, courtesy of Fightful:

* Red Stars Block: Momo Kohgo (2) def. Saki Kashima (6)

* Blue Stars Block: Saya Kamitani (12) def. Saya Iida (2)

* Giulia & Mai Sakurai def. Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama and Starlight Kid & Ruaka

* Blue Stars Block: Ami Sourei (10) def. Hazuki (14)

* Blue Stars Block: MIRAI (10) def. Momo Watanabe (6)

* Red Stars Block: Tam Nakano (8) def. Maika (10)

* Blue Stars Block: Natsupoi (8) def. Mayu Iwatani (8)

* Red Stars Block: Syuri (8) def. Himeka (10)

The standings for the tournament are below:

RED STARS BLOCK

10 – AZM

10 – Himeka

10 – Maika

8 – Utami Hayashishita

8 – Koguma

8 – Syuri

8 – Mai Sakurai

8 – Tam Nakano

6 – Risa Sera

6 – Saki Kashima

4 – SAKI

2 – Unagi Sayaka

2 – Momo Kohgo

BLUE STARS BLOCK

14 – Hazuki

12 – Saya Kamitani

10 – Ami Sourei

10 – MIRAI

10 – Giulia

8 – Mayu Iwatani

8 – Natsupoi

6 – Momo Watanabe

6 – Starlight Kid

4 – Mina Shirakawa

2 – Saya Iida

0 – Suzu Suzuki

0 – Hanan