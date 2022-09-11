STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 13 Results: Mayu Iwatani vs. Giulia Ends In A Draw

STARDOM held day thirteen of their 5Star Grand Prix today with two title matches and several tournament matches. It was announced that STARDOM in SHOWCASE Vol. 3 happens on November 26 and Stardom Dream Queendom happens on December 29 from Ryogoku Sumo Hall. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Saya Iida def. Momo Kohgo, Lady C, Maika, Mai Sakurai, and Ruaka in a Battle Royal

* God’s Eye (Syuri & Tomoka Inaba) def. Cosmic Angels (Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama)

* Red Stars Block: Risa Sera (8) def. Unagi Sayaka (2)

* Red Stars Block: Himeka (12) def. SAKI (4)

* Blue Stars Block: Suzu Suzuki (2) def. Saya Kamitani (12)

* Red Stars Block: AZM (12) def. Utami Hayashishita (8)

* Blue Stars Block: Mayu Iwatani (9) vs. Giulia (11) ends in a 15-minute time limit draw

* Artist of Stardom Championship: Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid & Saki Kashima) (c) def. STARS (Hazuki, Koguma & Hanan)

* Oedo Tai named Queen’s Quest as their next challengers

* Goddess of Stardom Championship: Tam Nakano & Natsupoi (c) def. MIRAI & Ami Sourei