STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 13 Results & Updated Standings

The 13th day of the STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 13 took place on Saturday, and the full results are online. You can check out the results and updated standings for the tournament below, per Fightful:

* Starlight Kid def. Thekla

* Tam Nakano & Yuna Mizumori def. Miyu Amasaki & Lady C

* Syuri & Konami) def. MIRAI & Saki Kashima

* Blue Stars: Utami Hayashishita (6) def. Mariah May (6)

* Blue Stars: AZM (6) def. Mina Shirakawa (6)

* Blue Stars: Giulia (7) def. Momo Watanabe (6)

* Red Stars: Mayu Iwatani (7) def. Ami Sourei (4)

Updated Standings

RED STARS

12 – Natsuko Tora

9 – Natsupoi

7 – Mayu Iwatani

5 – Syuri

5 – Tam Nakano

4 – Suzu Suzuki

4 – Ami Sourei

2 – Starlight Kid

2 – Hazuki

0 – Saya Kamitani (injured)

BLUE STARS

7 – Giulia

6 – Mina Shirakawa

6 – Momo Watanabe

6 – MIRAI

6 – Saori Anou

6 – Mariah May

6 – Utami Hayashishita

6 – AZM

5 – Maika

2 – Hanan