STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 14 Full Results 09.09.2023: Maika vs. Giulia Headliner, More

STARDOM hosted their 5STAR Grand Prix Day 14 event on September 9 in Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan. You can find the full results and standings (via Fightful) and some highlights below.

* Miyu Amasaki & HANAKO defeated Queen’s Quest (Lady C & Hina)

* Megan Bayne & Mei Seira defeated Club Venus (Mariah May & Waka Tsukiyama)

* God’s Eye (Syuri & Saki Kashima) defeated Cosmic Angels (Natsupoi & Yuna Mizumori)

* STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Koguma & Momo Kohgo) defeated Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora, Fukigen Death & Rina)

* Blue Stars: Saori Anou defeated MIRAI

* Red Stars: Hazuki defeated Starlight Kid

* Red Stars: Suzu Suzuki defeated Tam Nakano

* Blue Stars: Giulia defeated Maika

5STAR Grand Prix 2023 Standings

RED STARS

12 – Natsuko Tora

9 – Natsupoi

7 – Mayu Iwatani

7 – Syuri

7 – Tam Nakano

6 – Hazuki

6 – Suzu Suzuki

4 – Ami Sourei

4 – Starlight Kid

0 – Saya Kamitani (injured)

BLUE STARS

9 – Giulia

8 – Utami Hayashishita

8 – Saori Anou

6 – Mina Shirakawa

6 – Momo Watanabe

6 – MIRAI

6 – Mariah May

6 – AZM

5 – Maika

2 – Hanan

September 9 Korakuen Hall

◆STARS vs Oedo Tai

September 9 Korakuen Hall

◆ 5★STAR GP 2023 Red Stars

Hazuki pinned Starlight Kid

