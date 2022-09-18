wrestling / News
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 16 Results 9.18.22 & Updated Standings
STARDOM held day 16 of their 5STAR Grand Prix on Sunday, and the full results are online. You can check out the results below from the show, as well as the updated standings in the tournament per Fightful:
* Queen’s Quest def. STARS
* Red Stars Block: Koguma (10) def. Unagi Sayaka (2)
* Red Stars Block: SAKI (8) def. Mai Sakurai (9)
* Blue Stars Block: Starlight Kid (10) def. Mina Shirakawa (6)
* Blue Stars Block: Giulia (13) def. Ami Sourei (10)
* Blue Stars Block: Saya Kamitani (13) vs. MIRAI (13) ends in a 15-minute draw
* Red Stars Block: Tam Nakano (12) def. Risa Sera (11)
* Blue Stars Block: Suzu Suzuki (6) def. Momo Watanabe (6)
Updated Standings
RED STARS BLOCK
12 – AZM
12 – Himeka
12 – Maika
12 – Syuri
12 – Tam Nakano
11 – Risa Sera
10 – Utami Hayashishita
10 – Koguma
9 – Mai Sakurai
8 – Saki Kashima
8 – SAKI
2 – Unagi Sayaka
2 – Momo Kohgo
BLUE STARS BLOCK
14 – Hazuki
13 – Saya Kamitani
13 – MIRAI
13 – Giulia
11 – Mayu Iwatani
10 – Ami Sourei
10 – Natsupoi
10 – Starlight Kid
6 – Momo Watanabe
6 – Mina Shirakawa
6 – Suzu Suzuki
4 – Saya Iida
0 – Hanan