STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 16 Results 9.18.22 & Updated Standings

STARDOM held day 16 of their 5STAR Grand Prix on Sunday, and the full results are online. You can check out the results below from the show, as well as the updated standings in the tournament per Fightful:

* Queen’s Quest def. STARS

* Red Stars Block: Koguma (10) def. Unagi Sayaka (2)

* Red Stars Block: SAKI (8) def. Mai Sakurai (9)

* Blue Stars Block: Starlight Kid (10) def. Mina Shirakawa (6)

* Blue Stars Block: Giulia (13) def. Ami Sourei (10)

* Blue Stars Block: Saya Kamitani (13) vs. MIRAI (13) ends in a 15-minute draw

* Red Stars Block: Tam Nakano (12) def. Risa Sera (11)

* Blue Stars Block: Suzu Suzuki (6) def. Momo Watanabe (6)

Updated Standings

RED STARS BLOCK

12 – AZM

12 – Himeka

12 – Maika

12 – Syuri

12 – Tam Nakano

11 – Risa Sera

10 – Utami Hayashishita

10 – Koguma

9 – Mai Sakurai

8 – Saki Kashima

8 – SAKI

2 – Unagi Sayaka

2 – Momo Kohgo

BLUE STARS BLOCK

14 – Hazuki

13 – Saya Kamitani

13 – MIRAI

13 – Giulia

11 – Mayu Iwatani

10 – Ami Sourei

10 – Natsupoi

10 – Starlight Kid

6 – Momo Watanabe

6 – Mina Shirakawa

6 – Suzu Suzuki

4 – Saya Iida

0 – Hanan