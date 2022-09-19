wrestling / News

STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 17 Results: Utami Hayashishita Battles SAKI

September 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 17 Image Credit: STARDOM

STARDOM held day 17 of their 5STAR Grand Prix on Monday, with Utami Hayashishita taking on SAKI and more. You can check out the full results below, per Fightful:

* God’s Eye def. Queen’s Quest and Black Desire
* Red Stars Block: Maika (14) def. Mai Sakurai (9)
* Red Stars Block: AZM (14) def. Unagi Sayaka (2)
* Blue Stars Block: Suzu Suzuki (8) def. Mina Shirakawa (6)
* Red Stars Block: Tam Nakano (14) def. Momo Kohgo (2)
* Red Stars Block: Risa Sera (13) def. Koguma (10)
* Red Stars Block: Utami Hayashishita (12) def. SAKI (8)

The standings for the tournament are below:

RED STARS BLOCK
14 – AZM
14 – Maika
14 – Tam Nakano
13 – Risa Sera
12 – Himeka
12 – Utami Hayashishita
12 – Syuri
10 – Koguma
9 – Mai Sakurai
8 – Saki Kashima
8 – SAKI
2 – Unagi Sayaka
2 – Momo Kohgo

BLUE STARS BLOCK
14 – Hazuki
13 – Saya Kamitani
13 – MIRAI
13 – Giulia
11 – Mayu Iwatani
10 – Ami Sourei
10 – Natsupoi
10 – Starlight Kid
8 – Suzu Suzuki
6 – Momo Watanabe
6 – Mina Shirakawa
4 – Saya Iida
0 – Hanan

