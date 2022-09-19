wrestling / News
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 17 Results: Utami Hayashishita Battles SAKI
STARDOM held day 17 of their 5STAR Grand Prix on Monday, with Utami Hayashishita taking on SAKI and more. You can check out the full results below, per Fightful:
* God’s Eye def. Queen’s Quest and Black Desire
* Red Stars Block: Maika (14) def. Mai Sakurai (9)
* Red Stars Block: AZM (14) def. Unagi Sayaka (2)
* Blue Stars Block: Suzu Suzuki (8) def. Mina Shirakawa (6)
* Red Stars Block: Tam Nakano (14) def. Momo Kohgo (2)
* Red Stars Block: Risa Sera (13) def. Koguma (10)
* Red Stars Block: Utami Hayashishita (12) def. SAKI (8)
The standings for the tournament are below:
RED STARS BLOCK
14 – AZM
14 – Maika
14 – Tam Nakano
13 – Risa Sera
12 – Himeka
12 – Utami Hayashishita
12 – Syuri
10 – Koguma
9 – Mai Sakurai
8 – Saki Kashima
8 – SAKI
2 – Unagi Sayaka
2 – Momo Kohgo
BLUE STARS BLOCK
14 – Hazuki
13 – Saya Kamitani
13 – MIRAI
13 – Giulia
11 – Mayu Iwatani
10 – Ami Sourei
10 – Natsupoi
10 – Starlight Kid
8 – Suzu Suzuki
6 – Momo Watanabe
6 – Mina Shirakawa
4 – Saya Iida
0 – Hanan
More Trending Stories
- Johnny Gargano On Candice LeRae’s Potential WWE Return, Why Indi Hartwell Is Ready For Main Roster
- Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- EC3 On Braun Strowman Returning To WWE, Helping Strowman Get To a Better Place After Release
- More Details on Kenny Omega Being Bitten at AEW All Out, Recent Images & Video of Bite Mark