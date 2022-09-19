STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 17 Results: Utami Hayashishita Battles SAKI

STARDOM held day 17 of their 5STAR Grand Prix on Monday, with Utami Hayashishita taking on SAKI and more. You can check out the full results below, per Fightful:

* God’s Eye def. Queen’s Quest and Black Desire

* Red Stars Block: Maika (14) def. Mai Sakurai (9)

* Red Stars Block: AZM (14) def. Unagi Sayaka (2)

* Blue Stars Block: Suzu Suzuki (8) def. Mina Shirakawa (6)

* Red Stars Block: Tam Nakano (14) def. Momo Kohgo (2)

* Red Stars Block: Risa Sera (13) def. Koguma (10)

* Red Stars Block: Utami Hayashishita (12) def. SAKI (8)

The standings for the tournament are below:

RED STARS BLOCK

14 – AZM

14 – Maika

14 – Tam Nakano

13 – Risa Sera

12 – Himeka

12 – Utami Hayashishita

12 – Syuri

10 – Koguma

9 – Mai Sakurai

8 – Saki Kashima

8 – SAKI

2 – Unagi Sayaka

2 – Momo Kohgo

BLUE STARS BLOCK

14 – Hazuki

13 – Saya Kamitani

13 – MIRAI

13 – Giulia

11 – Mayu Iwatani

10 – Ami Sourei

10 – Natsupoi

10 – Starlight Kid

8 – Suzu Suzuki

6 – Momo Watanabe

6 – Mina Shirakawa

4 – Saya Iida

0 – Hanan