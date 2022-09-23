STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 18 Results: Giulia Faces Momo Watanabe, More

STARDOM held day 18 of their 5STAR Grand Prix on Friday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Blue Stars Block: Suzu Suzuki (10) defeated Hanan (0)

* KAIRI revealed herself as the final competitor in the International Bracket for the IWGP Women’s Championship

* Blue Stars Block: Natsupoi (12) defeated Saya Iida (4)

* Red Stars Block: SAKI (10) defeated Momo Kohgo (2)

* Red Stars Block: Koguma (12) defeated AZM (14)

* Red Stars Block: Saki Kashima (10) defeated Risa Sera (13)

* Blue Stars Block: Starlight Kid (12) defeated MIRAI (13)

* Blue Stars Block: Mina Shirakawa (8) defeated Saya Kamitani (13)

* Blue Stars Block: Momo Watanabe (8) defeated Giulia (13)

* Blue Stars Block: Mayu Iwatani (13) defeated Hazuki (14)

* Red Stars Block: Syuri (14) defeated Tam Nakano (14)

5STAR Grand Prix Standings After Day 18

RED STARS BLOCK

14 – Maika

14 – AZM

14 – Syuri

14 – Tam Nakano

13 – Risa Sera

12 – Himeka

12 – Utami Hayashishita

12 – Koguma

10 – Saki Kashima

10 – SAKI

9 – Mai Sakurai

2 – Unagi Sayaka

2 – Momo Kohgo

BLUE STARS BLOCK

14 – Hazuki

13 – Saya Kamitani

13 – MIRAI

13 – Giulia

13 – Mayu Iwatani

12 – Natsupoi

12 – Starlight Kid

10 – Ami Sourei

10 – Suzu Suzuki

8 – Momo Watanabe

8 – Mina Shirakawa

4 – Saya Iida

0 – Hanan