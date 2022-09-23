wrestling / News

STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 18 Results: Giulia Faces Momo Watanabe, More

September 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
World Wonder Ring Stardom logo Image Credit: STARDOM

STARDOM held day 18 of their 5STAR Grand Prix on Friday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Blue Stars Block: Suzu Suzuki (10) defeated Hanan (0)
* KAIRI revealed herself as the final competitor in the International Bracket for the IWGP Women’s Championship
* Blue Stars Block: Natsupoi (12) defeated Saya Iida (4)
* Red Stars Block: SAKI (10) defeated Momo Kohgo (2)
* Red Stars Block: Koguma (12) defeated AZM (14)
* Red Stars Block: Saki Kashima (10) defeated Risa Sera (13)
* Blue Stars Block: Starlight Kid (12) defeated MIRAI (13)
* Blue Stars Block: Mina Shirakawa (8) defeated Saya Kamitani (13)
* Blue Stars Block: Momo Watanabe (8) defeated Giulia (13)
* Blue Stars Block: Mayu Iwatani (13) defeated Hazuki (14)
* Red Stars Block: Syuri (14) defeated Tam Nakano (14)

5STAR Grand Prix Standings After Day 18

RED STARS BLOCK
14 – Maika
14 – AZM
14 – Syuri
14 – Tam Nakano
13 – Risa Sera
12 – Himeka
12 – Utami Hayashishita
12 – Koguma
10 – Saki Kashima
10 – SAKI
9 – Mai Sakurai
2 – Unagi Sayaka
2 – Momo Kohgo

BLUE STARS BLOCK
14 – Hazuki
13 – Saya Kamitani
13 – MIRAI
13 – Giulia
13 – Mayu Iwatani
12 – Natsupoi
12 – Starlight Kid
10 – Ami Sourei
10 – Suzu Suzuki
8 – Momo Watanabe
8 – Mina Shirakawa
4 – Saya Iida
0 – Hanan

