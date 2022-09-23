wrestling / News
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 18 Results: Giulia Faces Momo Watanabe, More
STARDOM held day 18 of their 5STAR Grand Prix on Friday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Blue Stars Block: Suzu Suzuki (10) defeated Hanan (0)
* KAIRI revealed herself as the final competitor in the International Bracket for the IWGP Women’s Championship
* Blue Stars Block: Natsupoi (12) defeated Saya Iida (4)
* Red Stars Block: SAKI (10) defeated Momo Kohgo (2)
* Red Stars Block: Koguma (12) defeated AZM (14)
* Red Stars Block: Saki Kashima (10) defeated Risa Sera (13)
* Blue Stars Block: Starlight Kid (12) defeated MIRAI (13)
* Blue Stars Block: Mina Shirakawa (8) defeated Saya Kamitani (13)
* Blue Stars Block: Momo Watanabe (8) defeated Giulia (13)
* Blue Stars Block: Mayu Iwatani (13) defeated Hazuki (14)
* Red Stars Block: Syuri (14) defeated Tam Nakano (14)
5STAR Grand Prix Standings After Day 18
RED STARS BLOCK
14 – Maika
14 – AZM
14 – Syuri
14 – Tam Nakano
13 – Risa Sera
12 – Himeka
12 – Utami Hayashishita
12 – Koguma
10 – Saki Kashima
10 – SAKI
9 – Mai Sakurai
2 – Unagi Sayaka
2 – Momo Kohgo
BLUE STARS BLOCK
14 – Hazuki
13 – Saya Kamitani
13 – MIRAI
13 – Giulia
13 – Mayu Iwatani
12 – Natsupoi
12 – Starlight Kid
10 – Ami Sourei
10 – Suzu Suzuki
8 – Momo Watanabe
8 – Mina Shirakawa
4 – Saya Iida
0 – Hanan
