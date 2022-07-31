STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 2 Results: Updated Standings, More

STARDOM held the second day of the 5STAR Grand Prix on Sunday morning, which saw Utami Hayashishita take on Syuri in the main event and more. You can check out the full results from the show, as well as the updated standings, below per Fightful:

* Donna del Mondo (Maika & Mai Sakurai) defeated Queen’s Quest (AZM & Miyu Amasaki), Oedo Tai (Ruaka & Rina), and Queen’s Quest (Lady C & Hina) in a Gauntlet Tag Team Match

* Red Stars Block: Koguma defeated Momo Kohgo

* Blue Stars Block: Mina Shirakawa defeated Momo Watanabe

* Red Stars Block: Risa Sera defeated SAKI

* KAIRI & Natsupoi defeated STARS (Saya Iida & Mayu Iwatani)

* Red Stars Block: Tam Nakano defeated Himeka

* Blue Stars Block: MIRAI defeated Giulia

* Blue Stars Block: Starlight Kid defeated Saya Kamitani

* Red Stars Block: Utami Hayashishita defeated Syuri

Updated 5STAR Grand Prix Standings:

RED STARS BLOCK

4 – Risa Sera

2 – Syuri

2 – Himeka

2 – SAKI

2 – Mai Sakurai

2 – Koguma

2 – Tam Nakano

2 – Utami Hayashishita

0 – Maika

0 – AZM

0 – Unagi Sayaka

0 – Momo Kohgo

0 – Saki Kashima

BLUE STARS BLOCK

4 – MIRAI

2 – Hazuki

2 – Ami Sourei

2 – Mina Shirakawa

2 – Starlight Kid

0 – Giulia

0 – Mayu Iwatani

0 – Saya Iida

0 – Suzu Suzuki

0 – Momo Watanabe

0 – Hanan

0 – Natsupoi

0 – Saya Kamitani