STARDOM 5Star Grand Prix Day 3 Results
August 12, 2024
STARDOM held day three of the 5Star Grand Prix today, with more matches from Blue Stars blocks A and B. The second show, with Red Stars, is happening now. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Miyu Amasaki def. Ranna Yagami, Momo Kohgo, and Waka Tsukiyama
* Blue Stars-A: Starlight Kid (2) def. Anna Jay (2)
* Blue Stars-B: Suzu Suzuki (3) def. Saki Kashima (0)
* Blue Stars-A: Xena (2) def. Koguma (0)
* Blue Stars-B: Saya Kamitani (4) def. Thekla (0)
* Blue Stars-A: Saori Anou (2) def. Syuri (2)
* Blue Stars-B: Hanan (3) def. Risa Sera (0)