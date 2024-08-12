STARDOM 5Star Grand Prix Day 3 Results

STARDOM held day three of the 5Star Grand Prix today, with more matches from Blue Stars blocks A and B. The second show, with Red Stars, is happening now. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Miyu Amasaki def. Ranna Yagami, Momo Kohgo, and Waka Tsukiyama

* Blue Stars-A: Starlight Kid (2) def. Anna Jay (2)

* Blue Stars-B: Suzu Suzuki (3) def. Saki Kashima (0)

* Blue Stars-A: Xena (2) def. Koguma (0)

* Blue Stars-B: Saya Kamitani (4) def. Thekla (0)

* Blue Stars-A: Saori Anou (2) def. Syuri (2)

* Blue Stars-B: Hanan (3) def. Risa Sera (0)