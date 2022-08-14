wrestling / News
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 7 Results: Giulia, Momo Watanabe, More
STARDOM held day seven if its 5STAR Prix on Saturday with Giulia, Momo Watanabe, and more in action. You can check out the results below, courtesy of Fightful:
* God’s Eye def. Queen’s Quest and Cosmic Angels
* Red Stars Block: Unagi Sayaka (2) def. Saki Kashima (2)
* Blue Stars Block: Giulia (2) def. Hanan (0)
* Red Stars Block: Utami Hayashishita (8) def. Momo Kohgo (0)
* Red Stars Block: Maika (2) def. Koguma (4)
* Red Stars Block: AZM (8) def. Himeka (6)
* Blue Stars Block: Hazuki (10) def. MIRAI (6)
* Blue Stars Block: Momo Watanabe (6) def. Natsupoi (4)
🔷2連敗から初勝利となったジュリア、感激の試合後コメント。
ジュリア「あー、やっとやっと2点！リーグ戦まだ始まったばかりなので、誰に何を言われようとこれからでしょ！」 pic.twitter.com/1QaadXLsXn
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) August 14, 2022
🔷向後桃に快勝し4勝目を挙げた林下詩美の試合後コメント。
詩美「公式戦、コモモ相手に勝って、勝ち星8点になりました！順調に勝ってきたので、このまま林下詩美が最高の夏、お見せします！」 pic.twitter.com/zOrusTw6hP
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) August 14, 2022
🔷ひめかに逆転勝ちしたAZMの試合後コメント。
AZM「ひめかはTwitterで火を注いでくれたから、ひめかから勝った調子でこのまま私が最年少で優勝するから！」 pic.twitter.com/yfRABa52fy
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) August 14, 2022
🔷破竹の5連勝を飾った葉月の試合後コメント。
葉月「5★STAR無傷の10点、だいぶ強敵を破ったけどまだブルースターズには強敵いっぱいいるし、私の勢いは誰にも止めさせない。私は2022年夏女になります！」 pic.twitter.com/DTS6k7oJzy
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) August 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg Defends Vince McMahon Banning Words In WWE, Says It Expanded His Vocabulary
- Backstage Rumor on Previous WWE Regime ‘Souring’ on Gunther Before Changes
- New Report Suggests Vince McMahon’s $5 Million In Unrecorded Payments May Have Been to Trump Foundation
- Note On Why Tay Conti Is Going By A Different Name In AEW Now