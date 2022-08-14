STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 7 Results: Giulia, Momo Watanabe, More

STARDOM held day seven if its 5STAR Prix on Saturday with Giulia, Momo Watanabe, and more in action. You can check out the results below, courtesy of Fightful:

* God’s Eye def. Queen’s Quest and Cosmic Angels

* Red Stars Block: Unagi Sayaka (2) def. Saki Kashima (2)

* Blue Stars Block: Giulia (2) def. Hanan (0)

* Red Stars Block: Utami Hayashishita (8) def. Momo Kohgo (0)

* Red Stars Block: Maika (2) def. Koguma (4)

* Red Stars Block: AZM (8) def. Himeka (6)

* Blue Stars Block: Hazuki (10) def. MIRAI (6)

* Blue Stars Block: Momo Watanabe (6) def. Natsupoi (4)