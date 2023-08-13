wrestling / News
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 8 Full Results 08.12.2023: Utami Hayashishita vs. Saori Anou Headliner Match, More
August 12, 2023 | Posted by
STARDOM hosted Day 8 of their 5STAR Grand Prix show on August 12 in Himeji, Japan. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) below.
* Rina defeated Hina and Miyu Amasaki
* Thekla defeated Saya Iida
* Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora & Starlight Kid) defeated Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & Yuna Mizumori)
* STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Koguma & Hazuki) defeated Club Venus (Mariah May & Waka Tsukiyama) & HANAKO
* Maika, Suzu Suzuki, Megan Bayne & Mei Seira defeated God’s Eye (Syuri, MIRAI, Ami Sourei & Saki Kashima)
* Blue Stars Match: Hanan defeated AZM
* Blue Stars Match: Mina Shirakawa defeated Giulia
* Blue Stars Match: Utami Hayashishita defeated Saori Anou
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Criticizes Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso From SummerSlam, How To Get Storyline Back On Track
- Update on Vince McMahon Spinal Surgery, What May Have Caused It
- Note On Backstage Dissatisfaction With MMA Rules Match At WWE Summerslam
- Jake Roberts Recalls Andre The Giant Shooting On Big John Studd, Standing Up To Andre