STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 8 Full Results 08.12.2023: Utami Hayashishita vs. Saori Anou Headliner Match, More

STARDOM hosted Day 8 of their 5STAR Grand Prix show on August 12 in Himeji, Japan. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) below.

* Rina defeated Hina and Miyu Amasaki

* Thekla defeated Saya Iida

* Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora & Starlight Kid) defeated Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & Yuna Mizumori)

* STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Koguma & Hazuki) defeated Club Venus (Mariah May & Waka Tsukiyama) & HANAKO

* Maika, Suzu Suzuki, Megan Bayne & Mei Seira defeated God’s Eye (Syuri, MIRAI, Ami Sourei & Saki Kashima)

* Blue Stars Match: Hanan defeated AZM

* Blue Stars Match: Mina Shirakawa defeated Giulia

* Blue Stars Match: Utami Hayashishita defeated Saori Anou