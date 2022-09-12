STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Full Results 09.11.2022

STARDOM held its latest event for the 5STAR Grand Prix on Monday. You can find the full results and standings below (via Fightful).

*Oedo Tai (Fukigen Death & Rina) def. Queen’s Quest (Lady C & Hina)

*Blue Stars Block: Natsupoi def. Hanan

*Blue Stars Block: Mina Shirakawa def. Ami Sourei

*Red Stars Block: SAKI def. Saki Kashima

*Blue Stars Block: Saya Iida def. Hazuki

*Red Stars Block: Utami Hayashishita def. Mai Sakurai

*Red Stars Block: Syuri def. Momo Kohgo

*Red Stars Block: Risa Sera def. AZM

*Red Stars Block: Tam Nakano def. Unagi Sayaka

*Blue Stars Block: Mayu Iwatani def. Suzu Suzuki

You can see the updated standings below:

RED STARS BLOCK

12 – AZM

12 – Himeka

10 – Maika

10 – Utami Hayashishita

10 – Tam Nakano

10 – Risa Sera

10 – Syuri

8 – Koguma

8 – Mai Sakurai

6 – Saki Kashima

6 – SAKI

2 – Unagi Sayaka

2 – Momo Kohgo

BLUE STARS BLOCK

14 – Hazuki

12 – Saya Kamitani

11 – Giulia

11 – Mayu Iwatani

10 – Ami Sourei

10 – MIRAI

10 – Natsupoi

6 – Momo Watanabe

6 – Starlight Kid

6 – Mina Shirakawa

4 – Saya Iida

2 – Suzu Suzuki

0 – Hanan