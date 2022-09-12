wrestling / News
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Full Results 09.11.2022
STARDOM held its latest event for the 5STAR Grand Prix on Monday. You can find the full results and standings below (via Fightful).
*Oedo Tai (Fukigen Death & Rina) def. Queen’s Quest (Lady C & Hina)
*Blue Stars Block: Natsupoi def. Hanan
*Blue Stars Block: Mina Shirakawa def. Ami Sourei
*Red Stars Block: SAKI def. Saki Kashima
*Blue Stars Block: Saya Iida def. Hazuki
*Red Stars Block: Utami Hayashishita def. Mai Sakurai
*Red Stars Block: Syuri def. Momo Kohgo
*Red Stars Block: Risa Sera def. AZM
*Red Stars Block: Tam Nakano def. Unagi Sayaka
*Blue Stars Block: Mayu Iwatani def. Suzu Suzuki
You can see the updated standings below:
RED STARS BLOCK
12 – AZM
12 – Himeka
10 – Maika
10 – Utami Hayashishita
10 – Tam Nakano
10 – Risa Sera
10 – Syuri
8 – Koguma
8 – Mai Sakurai
6 – Saki Kashima
6 – SAKI
2 – Unagi Sayaka
2 – Momo Kohgo
BLUE STARS BLOCK
14 – Hazuki
12 – Saya Kamitani
11 – Giulia
11 – Mayu Iwatani
10 – Ami Sourei
10 – MIRAI
10 – Natsupoi
6 – Momo Watanabe
6 – Starlight Kid
6 – Mina Shirakawa
4 – Saya Iida
2 – Suzu Suzuki
0 – Hanan
