STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Full Results 09.11.2022

September 12, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: STARDOM

STARDOM held its latest event for the 5STAR Grand Prix on Monday. You can find the full results and standings below (via Fightful).

*Oedo Tai (Fukigen Death & Rina) def. Queen’s Quest (Lady C & Hina)
*Blue Stars Block: Natsupoi def. Hanan
*Blue Stars Block: Mina Shirakawa def. Ami Sourei
*Red Stars Block: SAKI def. Saki Kashima
*Blue Stars Block: Saya Iida def. Hazuki
*Red Stars Block: Utami Hayashishita def. Mai Sakurai
*Red Stars Block: Syuri def. Momo Kohgo
*Red Stars Block: Risa Sera def. AZM
*Red Stars Block: Tam Nakano def. Unagi Sayaka
*Blue Stars Block: Mayu Iwatani def. Suzu Suzuki

You can see the updated standings below:

RED STARS BLOCK

12 – AZM
12 – Himeka
10 – Maika
10 – Utami Hayashishita
10 – Tam Nakano
10 – Risa Sera
10 – Syuri
8 – Koguma
8 – Mai Sakurai
6 – Saki Kashima
6 – SAKI
2 – Unagi Sayaka
2 – Momo Kohgo

BLUE STARS BLOCK

14 – Hazuki
12 – Saya Kamitani
11 – Giulia
11 – Mayu Iwatani
10 – Ami Sourei
10 – MIRAI
10 – Natsupoi
6 – Momo Watanabe
6 – Starlight Kid
6 – Mina Shirakawa
4 – Saya Iida
2 – Suzu Suzuki
0 – Hanan

